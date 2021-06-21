BAKER CITY — North Douglas lost an 11-point third-quarter lead as the Powder Valley Badgers rallied for a 63-61 victory in the Class 1A boys state basketball tournament Monday at Baker High School.
The Warriors (6-3 overall) led by as many as 11 points in the third quarter before the Badgers mounted their comeback.
Keagan Mast, who scored a game-high 21 points, hit a 3-pointer with just less than five seconds remaining to pull North Douglas within two, but the Warriors were unable to get another possession.
Trenton Raybuck added a career-high 20 points for the Warriors, who also got eight points each from Logan Gant and Ray Gerrard.
Reece Dixon and Kaden Krieger each scored 17 to pace Powder Valley (7-6).
The Warriors face Dufur in a consolation game at Powder Valley High School at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
NORTH DOUGLAS (61) — Keagan Mast 21, Raybuck 20, Gant 8, Gerrard 8, Olds 4, Reigard. Totals 22 9-16 61.
POWDER VALLEY (63) — Reece Dixon 17, Kaden Krieger 17, Co. Martin 12, Cl. Martin 9, Stephens 8, McCall, Secl. Totals 28 6-15 63.
North Douglas;11;14;14;22;—;61
Powder Valley;10;9;20;24;—;63
3-point Goals — N.D. 8 (Raybuck 4, Mast 3, Gant 1), P.V. 1 (Co. Martin 1). Total Fouls — N.D. 15, P.V. 18. Fouled Out — Krieger. Technical Foul — N.D. coach (Leman).
