BANDON — The Oakland boys basketball team shook off their first-half shooting woes, hitting 60% of their two-point attempts and 80% from 3-point range in the second half of a 48-39 win over Bandon in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament Tuesday night.
Bandon led 19-17 at halftime after the Oakers shot just 25% from the floor in the first two quarters. Oakland came out of the locker room and took the game over with an 18-2 scoring run in the third quarter.
"We just started playing phenomenal defense and started hitting some shots," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "We were able to knock down some 3s and pull them out of their zone (defense), then we chewed them up when they went to man."
Corbin Picknell scored 15 of his game-high 18 points in the second half and also had six rebounds and five assists for the Oakers. Vicente Alcantar had 11 points and eight rebounds to go along with a solid defensive effort.
Oakland (11-4 overall) advances to the round of eight and will take on Union (9-3) Thursday at 6 p.m. at Sisters Middle School.
OAKLAND (49) — Corbin Picknell 18, Alcantar 11, Brooksby 7, Collins 6, Stremple 4, Carlson 2, Percell 1, Branton, Chenoweth. Totals 17-39 7-11 49.
BANDON (34) — Trevor Angove 15, O. Brown 8, Lang 5, White 4, H. Angove 2, L. Brown. Totals 13-41 7-16 34.
Oakland;5;12;18;14;—;49
Bandon;10;9;2;13;—;34
3-point Goals — Oak. 8 (Picknell 4, Collins 2, Brooksby 1, Alcantar 1), Ban. 1 (T. Angove 1). Total Fouls — Oak. 20, Ban. 14. Fouled Out — Carlson.
