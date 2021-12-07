The Oakland girls basketball team raced to an 18-5 lead after one quarter and cruised to a 40-24 nonleague girls basketball victory at Days Creek Tuesday night.

Ellie Witten had a game-high 12 points for the Oakers to go with seven rebounds and three steals. Veronica Sigl and Tia Picknell chipped in six points each.

Bailey Stufflebeam led the host Wolves (1-3 overall) with 10 points.

Oakland (2-1) is scheduled to visit Glide in a nonleague game Thursday at 6 p.m., Days Creek travels to Coquille Monday.

OAKLAND (40) — Ellie Witten 12, Sigl 6, Picknell 6, Oberman 4, Busciglio 4, Carlile 4, Vogel-Hunt 2, Brooksby 2, Browning, Powell, Williamson, Fauver, Williamson. Totals 18-37 3-7 40.

DAYS CREEK (24) — Bailey Stufflebeam 10, Crume 5, Park 3, Ketchem 3, Harris 2, Leodoro 1, Wheeler, Oppelt, Park, Loiodici. Totals 9-19 5-21 24.

Oakland;18;10;10;2;—;40

Days Creek;5;3;9;7;—;24

3-point goals — Oak. 1 (Witten), DC 1 (Stufflebeam). Total Fouls — Oak. 20, DC 9.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

