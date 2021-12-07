Oakland jumps out to big lead, tops Days Creek girls 40-24 The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email Dec 7, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Oakland girls basketball team raced to an 18-5 lead after one quarter and cruised to a 40-24 nonleague girls basketball victory at Days Creek Tuesday night.Ellie Witten had a game-high 12 points for the Oakers to go with seven rebounds and three steals. Veronica Sigl and Tia Picknell chipped in six points each.Bailey Stufflebeam led the host Wolves (1-3 overall) with 10 points.Oakland (2-1) is scheduled to visit Glide in a nonleague game Thursday at 6 p.m., Days Creek travels to Coquille Monday. OAKLAND (40) — Ellie Witten 12, Sigl 6, Picknell 6, Oberman 4, Busciglio 4, Carlile 4, Vogel-Hunt 2, Brooksby 2, Browning, Powell, Williamson, Fauver, Williamson. Totals 18-37 3-7 40.DAYS CREEK (24) — Bailey Stufflebeam 10, Crume 5, Park 3, Ketchem 3, Harris 2, Leodoro 1, Wheeler, Oppelt, Park, Loiodici. Totals 9-19 5-21 24.Oakland;18;10;10;2;—;40Days Creek;5;3;9;7;—;243-point goals — Oak. 1 (Witten), DC 1 (Stufflebeam). Total Fouls — Oak. 20, DC 9. Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oakland Days Creek Sport Basketball Bailey Stufflebeam Ellie Witten Veronica Sigl Tia Picknell Basketball Team Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular DINT arrests suspected drug dealer, cites possession of fentanyl, meth, heroin Roseburg man arrested after breaking into building, damaging property This Roseburg company didn't just hold a job for employee on National Guard deployment — they gave her a raise and a promotion Trailer deal gone sour leads to lawsuit DINT makes third arrest in a week, man suspected of heroin delivery TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers The FISH of Roseburg food pantry SWANSON GROUP IS NOW HIRING! Douglas County Farm Service Agency Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Glide holds off late Riddle rally for 43-37 nonleague win Free throws help Elkton secure 58-53 win over Lowell Brooksby's 23 points leads Oakland past Days Creek, 65-34 Sutherlin survives wild finish for first win of season, edging Yamhill-Carlton 38-27 Three score 10 each as Camas Valley cruises past Crow, 42-28 Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
