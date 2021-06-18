HALSEY — Kaleb Oliver and Brayden Tackett won individual championships and the Oakland Oakers placed second as a team at the Class 2A/1A Special District 2 wrestling championships held Thursday at Central Linn High School.
In all, the Oakers qualified eight wrestlers for the coming weekend's 2A/1A state tournament, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Sweet Home High School. No spectators will be permitted.
Oliver and Tackett were part of the four-person Oakland team which placed sixth at the 2020 Oregon School Activities Association state tournament, finishing only four points out of a trophy. Reedsport won the team title that season.
Oliver, a state championship winner at 132 pounds a year ago, jumped to 160 and needed just two wins to claim a district title: a first-round pin over Oakridge's Voss Burton and a 14-1 major decision over Central Linn's Cole Goracke in the title match.
With only three entrants in the 285-pound class, Tackett received byes into the championship finals, where he pinned Lowell's Beauden Asher in the first round.
Host Central Linn won the team title with 232 points, crowning five individual champions, one by forfeit as that wrestler was the only one entered in that weight class. The top three placers in each weight class earned a spot in the state tournament.
"Central Linn had a lot of numbers and good wrestlers, top to bottom," Oakland coach Ian Patt said of the Cobras, who Oakland actually outnumbered 14-13 in total entrants. "We had a good showing. We haven't sent eight wrestlers to the state tournament since the 1980s."
Oakland got runner-up finishes from Bella Eyler (106), Zoe Vickers (113) and Shane Eyler (195), while third-place finishers Leland Good (145), Robert Davis (170) and Tucker Cozart (195) also qualified.
Glide, which finished third in the team standings, qualified four for the state tournament, including crowning district champions in Corbyn Kangiser (182) and Jaden Rondeau (220). Kangiser pinned Central Linn's Ryan Huss in 56 seconds to win his title, while Rondeau recorded a first-round pin over teammate Brock Barron-Perreitra in their match. Preston Miller (160) placed third for Glide.
Reedsport, the defending Class 2A/1A state team champion, got individual titles from Aaron Solomon (132) and Christian Solomon (145) as well as a runner-up finish from Adam Solomon (138). The brothers combined to score 60 of the Brave's 71 points.
Aaron Solomon, a 2020 state champion, won his title with a 2-1 decision over Glide's Dennak Towne, while Christian Solomon, a third-place state finisher in 2020, pinned Central Linn's Jaxson Solberg in 1:02.
North Douglas had three wrestlers qualify for the 2A/1A state tournament as Chase Rodgers (132), Braden Jentzsch (182) and Max Kenyon (285) all placed third. The Warriors finished fifth in the team standings with 65 points.
Class 2A/1A Special District 2
Championships
At Central Linn H.S.
TEAM SCORES — Central Linn 232, Oakland 158, Glide 92, Lowell 80, Reedsport 71, North Douglas 65, Jefferson 21.5, Oakridge 19.
Championship Finals
106 — Hannah Erz, CL, p. Bella Eyler, Oakl, 3:25. 113 — Syndelle Garber, CL, p. Zoe Vickers, Oakl, 3:02. 120 — Blake Owens, CL, by forfeit. 126 — Renee Lorenz, Jeff, tech. fall Hagen Johnson, CL, 18-3. 132 — Aaron Solomon, Reed, dec. Dennak Towne, Gli, 2-1. 138 — Justus Thurman, Low, dec. Adam Solomon, Reed, 5-4. 145 — Christian Solomon, Reed, p. Jaxson Solberg, CL, 1:02. 152 — Tristan Garcin, Low, p. Jimmy Donaldson, CL, 3:29. 160 — Kaleb Oliver, Oakl, major dec. Cole Goracke, CL, 14-1. 170 — Jacob Beauchamp, CL, p. Rowan Files, Low, 1:45. 182 — Corbyn Kangiser, Gli, p. Ryan Huss, CL, 0:56. 195 — Malachi Hansen, CL, p. Shane Eyler, Oakl, 3:18. 220 — Jaden Rondeau, Gli, p. Brock Barron-Perreitra, Gli, 1:25. 285 — Brayden Tackett, Oakl, p. Beauden Asher, Low, 1:24.
Other Douglas County Placers
132 — 3. Chase Rodgers, ND; 4. Jose Martinez, Reed. 145 — Leland Good, Oakl. 152 — 4. Kyle Arscott, Oakl. 160 — 3. Preston Miller, Gli. 170 — 3. Robert Davis, Oakl. 182 — 3. Braden Jentzsch, ND; 4. Ben Godawa, Oakl. 195 — 3. Tucker Cozart, Oakl. 220 — 3. Max Kenyon, ND.
