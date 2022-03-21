Oakland state champion to host pair of youth wrestling clinics The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email Mar 21, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oakland High School senior wrestler Kaleb Oliver will be holding a pair of youth wrestling clinics in April.Oliver, a three-time state wrestling champion for the Oakers, is offering the free clinics April 2 at Lowell High School and April 16 at Oakland High School.The clinics will consist of a two-hour "takedown" session between 10 a.m. and noon, followed by an hour lunch break featuring cornhole, and capped with a two-hour top/bottom session from 1-3 p.m.There is no registration fee to attend the clinics, although donations will be accepted. To RSVP a wrestler for either clinic, contact Oliver via text at 720-441-9407. Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Chipotle files site application to build new restaurant after Loggers Tap House closes March 27 State elections office declines to investigate Ruehle's complaint against Loomis Sutherlin High School mourning loss of senior who died in his sleep Update: Glide man dies as result of Thursday Diamond Lake Boulevard crash Commissioner candidate Hicks cited for vandalism TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Advertising Sales Manager The City of Myrtle Creek is accepting applications for the position of Centennial Medical Group seeks Pediatric Special Sections Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News South Umpqua remains undefeated with two wins at North Medford Spring Break Invitational Oakland state champion to host pair of youth wrestling clinics UVC turns in strong finish to belt Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, 10-0 Sutherlin sweeps North Valley, 17-2 and 5-4, for first two wins of season Big sixth inning lifts Sweet Home past Glide, 12-8 Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
