Oakland High School senior wrestler Kaleb Oliver will be holding a pair of youth wrestling clinics in April.

Oliver, a three-time state wrestling champion for the Oakers, is offering the free clinics April 2 at Lowell High School and April 16 at Oakland High School.

The clinics will consist of a two-hour "takedown" session between 10 a.m. and noon, followed by an hour lunch break featuring cornhole, and capped with a two-hour top/bottom session from 1-3 p.m.

There is no registration fee to attend the clinics, although donations will be accepted. To RSVP a wrestler for either clinic, contact Oliver via text at 720-441-9407.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.