ELKTON — Oakland and Elkton christened the Elks' new baseball field with a little home run derby as the Oakers swept a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 doubleheader on Friday.
Oakland won the first game 10-3 and took the rain-shortened second game 8-5 in five innings. The teams combined to hit eight dingers in the twin bill.
Freshman Ty Percell hit two home runs and had five RBIs in the opener. Cole Collins also hit a solo shot while going 3-for-4. Leland Good and Dulton Rogers also had three hits for Oakland, which finished with 14 hits in the opener.
Jayce Clevenger hit a solo homer and Trevyn Luzier added a pair of hits for Elkton.
Cash Boe belted two solo homers for the Elks in the nightcap and Connor Peters had a two-run blast, while Collins homered for the second time on the day for Oakland.
Both teams will host single SD4 games Tuesday, with Oakland (4-2, 3-2 SD4) entertaining Riddle and Elkton (1-5, 0-5) facing Glendale. Both games start at 4:30 p.m.
First Game
Oakland;400;100;5;—;10;14;0
Elkton;002;001;0;—;3;7;2
Collins, Percell (4) and Brooksby; Clevenger, Cash Boe (6) and Anderson. W — Collins. L — Clevenger. HR — Percell 2 (O), Collins (O), Clevenger (E).
Second Game
Oakland;131;03;—;8;6;1
Elkton;301;01;—;5;5;4
Picknell, Percell (5) and Brooksby, Collins (5); Peters, Cash Boe (5) and Anderson, Luzier (5). W — Picknell. L — Peters. 2B — Rogers (O), Brooksby (O). HR — Collins (O), Cash Boe 2 (E), Peters (E).
