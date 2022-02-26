CULVER — Ninety-five matches, 95 wins and three state titles.
Oakland senior Kaleb Oliver has had quite the run.
Oliver capped off an unprecedented wrestling career for the Oakers by pinning Crane’s Jake Doman in the 170-pound championship match of the Class 2A/1A state wrestling tournament Saturday night at Culver High School.
“It’s definitely been a ride,” Oliver said Saturday night. “I’m just enjoying it and having a good time.”
Oliver, who received a first-round bye in the 16-wrestler bracket, opened with a quarterfinal technical fall of Adrian’s Chase Andraid, ending the match with a 16-0 score at the end of the second round. In the quarterfinals, Oliver battled to a 6-0 victory over Thomas Bischoff of Regis.
In the championship match, Oliver scored a second-round reversal against Doman before getting the pin 33 seconds into the period.
Oliver was the lone Oaker to provide points for Oakland in the team standings, with his 23.5 total points good enough for Oakland to finish 19th in the team standings.
As expected, host Culver dominated the tournament, amassing 182 points to claim its 14th state team championship. Illinois Valley was a distant second with 101.5 points, while third-place Vernonia (80) and fourth-place Toledo (72) also claimed team trophies.
Only three other Douglas County wrestlers made it to the medals podium. Glide got fourth-place finishes from Dennak Towne at 132 pounds and Brock Barron-Perreira (220) to lead the Wildcats to 37 team points and a tie for 12th in the overall standings. Glendale senior Tanner Seidel (138) also placed fourth.
Class 2A/1A State Wrestling Championships
at La Pine High School
Team scores (top 10 plus Douglas County) — Culver 182, Illinois Valley 101.5, Vernonia 80, Toledo 72, Lakeview 65, Pine Eagle 59, Coquille 56, Regis 48, Central Linn 46, Grant Union 43; Glide 37 (12th), Oakland 23.5 (19th), Reedsport 21 (21st), Glendale 20 (22nd), Camas Valley 6 (tie 36th), Riddle/Days Creek 6 (tie 36th).
Championship Finals
106 — Michael Miller, Illinois Valley, dec. Harley Hardison, Lowell, 6-3.
113 — Micah Martinho, Illinois Valley, dec. Debren Sanabria, Culver, 9-5.
120 — Noel Navarro, Culver, p. Brandon DePue, Vernonia, 3:20.
126 — Garrett Burns, Imbler, dec. John Otley, Crane, 7-2.
132 — Coy Butner, Pine Eagle, dec. Aaron Solomon, Reedsport, 7-2.
138 — Chase Butner, Pine Eagle, dec. Reeden Arsenault, Culver, 11-8.
145 — Kelin Abbas, Culver, dec. Ryan Griffin, Illinois Valley, 4-2.
152 — Justin Hodge, Grant Union, dec. Wyatt Patzke, Lakeview, 16-13.
160 — Isaiah Toomey, Culver, dec. Joseph Lathrop, Elgin, 7-4.
170 — Kaleb Oliver, Oakland, p. Jake Doman, Crane, 2:33.
182 — Morgan Ludwig, Lakeview, dec. Jacob Beauchamp, Central Linn, 6-0.
195 — Ash Blomstrom, Toledo, p. Logan Clayburn, Myrtle Point, 5:23.
220 — Tommy Vigue, Coquille, Toby Clow, Adrian, 1:37.
285 — Wylie Johnson, Culver, p. Rylan Cox, Grant Union, 2:55.
Third-place matches
(Douglas County only)
132 — Logan Gerding, Toledo, p. Dennak Towne, Glide, 5:39.
138 — Wyatt Dayton, Santiam, p. Tanner Seidel, Glendale, 0:41.
220 — Kolby Coxen, Toledo, p. Brock Barron-Perreira, Glide, 3:07.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.