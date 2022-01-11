The Oregon School Activities Association is continuing to sort out what its football format will be during the next four-year block starting in 2022.
The state’s governing body for high school sports recently approved its new classifications beginning in 2022, and the Football Ad Hoc Committee has been weighing proposals specific to Oregon’s smallest schools.
On Dec. 20, a proposal was released which would have introduced 9-man football to Oregon’s two smallest classifications. Under that proposal, all Class 2A schools — including Oakland and Reedsport — along with larger Class 1A schools would have transferred to the 9-man format, and the smaller schools would have played 6-man.
The 9-man proposal was not greeted well by many traditional 8-man coaches throughout the state, largely due to a lack of communication.
“Oh hell no. They didn’t even ask us what we wanted,” Yoncalla head coach Matt Bragg said.
Bragg’s contention had less to do with the concept of 9-man than his Eagles being one of four Douglas County schools relegated to 6-man, which was reintroduced to Oregon four seasons ago.
In fact, Bragg said that he was open to the idea of 9-man. But to do that, it would likely require reuniting the “War Eagles” once again through a cooperative agreement with North Douglas.
“If it goes 6-8-9, we might have to look at a co-op again,” said Bragg, referring to the 2021 spring football season when the north Douglas County rivals combined to field an 8-man team in the Skyline League. “(JJ Mast) and I talked about going Big-9, but all the 8-man guys raised hell. We had a feeling it would get tweaked again.”
“I would have loved to see 9-man,” said Mast, who is admittedly facing a shortage of players coming into the Warriors’ program, but also wants nothing to do with the 6-man model.
“That’s not ideal,” Mast said. “I get it, but at the same time, if you don’t get the numbers it causes problems. I wasn’t wild about it (this past fall), but if that’s where we’re going to be, we’ll have to figure it out.”
Keri Ewing, head coach at 8-man stalwart Camas Valley, said his program wasn’t interested in either the 9- or 6-man options.
“It’s our tradition,” Ewing said. “Going to 6-man would have hurt our numbers.”
Camas Valley has fought to stay at the 8-man level despite having only 10 (or a few more) players turn out in recent seasons.
“We just have to get better,” Ewing said, “but I’m definitely for 8-man. I’m a big proponent.”
Under the most recent 11-8-6 proposal, Oakland and Reedsport would still play 11-man at the Class 2A level (albeit in separate leagues). Glendale would play 8-man in Special District 1, while Camas Valley and Days Creek would be in 8-man SD2.
Elkton, North Douglas, Riddle and Yoncalla would compete at the 6-man level, which would include 22 schools.
The reclassification plan for 2022 has Glide moving into the Class 3A Far West League, while Douglas has filed a written request to the OSAA to play at the 2A level for football for the next two seasons.
The next meeting of the Football Ad Hoc Committee is scheduled for Jan. 19.
