From 30 feet down to a much deeper 300 feet, anglers have been successfully pulling up Pacific Ocean bottom fish off the Southern Oregon coast.
“When the weather and ocean conditions have allowed folks to get out, the fishing has been pretty good,” said Lynn Mattes, manager of recreational halibut and bottom fishing for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Lingcod and black rockfish are healthy and doing well off the Oregon coast.”
Mattes said good periods of weather during January and February allowed charter and private boats to get out on the ocean, but early March didn’t have quite as many fishable days.
Andy Martin, the owner of Brookings Fishing Charters at Oregon’s farthest southern port, said anglers have consistently been catching the five fish limit of rockfish and averaging at least one lingcod per rod. The lingcod limit is two, with each fish having to be at least 22 inches in length.
Anglers coming out of the Brookings harbor have usually been fishing in depths up to 100 feet and usually no more than a mile off shore.
“Brookings is in a giant cove. We’re more inland than the rest of the Oregon coast so we have more opportunities to get out,” Martin said. “The Coast Guard tracks how many days ocean bars are accessible and Brookings has more days when you’re able to get out than other Oregon ports.”
Up the coast to the north, Winchester Bay Charters owners Tim and Annalisa Abraham said fishing has been “great” when the ocean allows. Those anglers are fishing at depths around 300 feet and at 5 to 10 miles offshore. At that distance, ocean conditions become more of a factor in getting out.
There are several species of rockfish with black rockfish being the most abundant by far and then blue and canary. All species are legal to keep except yelloweye and quillback. They must be released.
Cabezon is another species of rockfish and the season for it begins July 1.
The benefit of fishing farther offshore is the size of the fish with bigger ones caught at deeper depths. Annalisa Abraham said Winchester Bay anglers have been catching rockfish averaging 5 pounds and “15- to 20-pound lingcod are normal for us.”
On the deep-water trips, the charters offer electric reels. Abraham said some anglers prefer to hand crank, but after the effort needed to manually reel up a fish or two from 300 feet, they hit the level to engage the electric reel. With about 10 feet left, the electric reel disengages and the angler works the reel to bring the fish to the surface.
Anglers coming out of the Brookings port fish in shallower water and their rockfish catches have averaged 2 to 3 pounds a fish and 5 to 10 pounds for the lingcod. However, a 23-pound lingcod was checked in at the Brookings dock by an ODFW fish checker during the first week of March.
Scott Guntle and his son Jesse of Superior, Montana, fished with Brookings Fishing Charters on March 9 and reeled in their limits of rockfish and lingcod.
“We had a great time,” Scott Guntle said, adding that his son on his 17th birthday caught a 13-pound lingcod. “There’s always the chance of getting one of those big lingcod while the rockfish keep you occupied. There’s probably 30- to 40-pound lingcod out there, but the conditions have to be perfect to hook into one.”
The tackle setup used in pursuit of bottom fish is a weight on the bottom of the line, up to 10 feet of leader and then two or three hooks that are hooked into soft plastic lures. Small baitfish and strips of squid can also be used.
As their name implies, the many species of rockfish are most commonly found near rocks, boulders, reefs and pinnacles on the ocean’s bottom. The weight is tapped off these structures and although the hooks are up the line, it’s not uncommon to snag the weight or hooks on the uneven bottom and lose tackle.
Martin said he likes that Oregon has a year-round season for rockfish compared to California and Washington that have only a summer season. The rockfish limit during the season in those two states is 10 per day.
“Even though our limit is five, I’d rather be able to fish year-round because people don’t want to wait until June to fish,” Martin said. “There’s no shortage of people wanting to fish. People in Oregon are willing to make the 100-mile drive to the coast from I-5 because the fact is, you can catch more fish here than fresh water fish.
“Sport fishing as a whole on the West Coast has seen an upturn in participation,” he said.
Ocean fishing opportunities off the Oregon coast will soon increase when the halibut season opens on May 14 and continues through June. Those fish are usually found 15 to 20 miles off shore and average 35 to 40 pounds.
The albacore tuna season will start in mid- to late June when warmer water drifts closer to the coast. Those fish are found 20 to 40 miles off shore and average between 10 and 20 pounds.
