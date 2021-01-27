Diamond Lake has been named one of the country’s top winter fishing destinations for 2021, according to popular fishing website fishingbooker.com.
The popular rainbow trout fishery in eastern Douglas County was one of seven locations across the United States the website calls a “bucket list” destination for its ice fishing.
“When the winter comes along, Diamond Lake becomes a winter wonderland,” according to the website’s summary. “Besides fishing for tasty rainbows, there’s a lot more you can do around here. Some of the most popular outdoor activities are snowshoeing, snow tubing, and cross country skiing. If you’re an outdoor junkie, you won’t get bored easily around here!”
In addition to trophy-sized rainbows, the lake is stocked annually with both Tiger and German Brown trout. However, those species are strictly catch-and-release as they were introduced to prey on the invasive tui chub.
The lake has fully frozen over for the winter season, and according to reports from visitors and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the fishing has been fruitful.
However, the resort posted a statement on its Facebook page last Thursday that those wishing to go ice fishing should continue to exercise caution. While the combination of ice, slush and snow is up to 16 inches deep in spots, the primary layer of bottom ice is just 4 inches deep.
Other ice fishing destinations lauded by the website included Mitchell and Cadillac lakes in northwest Michigan, Green Lake in central Wisconsin and Flaming Gorge Reservoir in northeast Utah.
For updated ice conditions, contact Diamond Lake Resort at 541-793-3333. Fishing conditions can also be found at www.myodfw.com under the Recreation Report tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.