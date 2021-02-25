The Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby is partnering with Diamond Lake Resort to host the inaugural 2021 Ice Fishing Derby at Diamond Lake, beginning Monday and running through April 15.
The fishing derby is co-sponsored by Waldron's Outdoor Sports, Sportsman's Warehouse and Douglas Timber Operators.
Participants will be entered into a drawing for over $2,000 in raffle prizes. All anglers under the age of 12 will receive a special prize.
To enter the raffle, take a picture of yourself and your fish in front of the Ice Fishing Derby banner at Diamond Lake.
Email your picture, name and date you caught your fish to tina@dougtimber.org, or go to their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/UmpquaDerby and like the page, post your picture and provide your name and date you caught the fish.
Winners will be notified no later than April 30.
Information: Tina Roy, 541-672-0757, or email tina@dougtimber.org.
