SOUTHWEST REGION
BEN IRVING RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, yellow perch, crappie
With the weather warming, fish should start being a little more active. Ben Irving is likely still murky, so larger flashier presentations might be in order. Last updated 3/3/21.
COOPER CREEK RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, coho and Chinook smolts
The weather is going to be wet again for the weekend, but warmer weather might have the fish on the bite.
Beginning in 2016, Cooper has been stocked with coho and Chinook salmon juveniles (20,000 coho in 2019). These are often mistaken for kokanee. Anglers may retain up to 5 salmon juveniles in the reservoir as part of their daily trout bag limit. Please remember to release salmon and trout less than 8 inches. Last updated 3/3/21.
COQUILLE RIVER BASIN: steelhead
Steelhead fishing on the North Fork Coquille has been slow the past week. There were a few new steelhead caught the past week on the South Fork Coquille River Overall, steelhead fishing has been slow in the Coquille Basin. It looks like there are very few 2-salt steelhead returning this year, these fish typically make up the large portion of the run each winter. Last updated 3/3/21.
DIAMOND LAKE: trout
There have been some anglers catching some nice trout. The lake is frozen over, but always follow ice fishing safety tips. There is also an ice-fishing derby going on now through April 15, hosted by the Umpqua Fisheries Enhancement Derby.
Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for information on camps and ramps. Seasonal closures are occurring for campgrounds and boat launches. Anglers can check fishing and water conditions at Diamond Lake on the Diamond Lake Resort Facebook page, or call 541-793-3333 for updates. Diamond Lake is open year-round.
Diamond Lake has been stocked with tiger and brown trout. These fish are intended to assist in controlling illegally introduced tui chub. These trout are catch-and-release only and need to be released immediately and unharmed if caught. Last updated 3/3/21.
GALESVILLE RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass
The reservoir is on the rise, which might get the fish moving. The water also should be warming, which could make for a good outing. Anglers have been talking about how great Galesville has been last year
Call 541-837-3302 for information on camping and boat launching conditions. Check out the Lake Level Gage for more information.
In Galesville Reservoir, all landlocked salmon are considered trout and are part of the five-per-day trout limit, with only one trout over 20 inches long allowed for harvest. Last updated 3/3/21.
HEMLOCK LAKE & LAKE IN THE WOODS (Douglas County): trout
The snow level is bouncing between 2,000 to 6,000 feet, so access may be difficult. Anglers who can make it to the lake will find little pressure and hungry fish.
The USFS has closed the campgrounds at these sites due to COVID-19. Anglers should be able to access the lakes from other areas. Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-496-3532) for information on camp and ramp closures.
Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports. Remember to only keep trout at least 8 inches long, and only one trout over 20 inches per day. Last updated 2/24/21.
LEMOLO RESERVOIR: brown trout, rainbow trout, kokanee
Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for information on camp and ramp closures. Contact the resort at 541-643-0750 for weather/road conditions and additional information. The latest info is that both the resort and the campgrounds are closed.
It sounds like the road to the resort is open, but since the resort is closed access will still be difficult. Fishing will likely pickup in the spring. Kokanee in Lemolo are considered trout and fall under the daily limit for trout of 5 per day, with only one of those measuring over 20 inches. Last update 2/17/21.
PACIFIC OCEAN AND BEACHES: bottomfish, surfperch
Bottom fishing is open to all depths. Fishing has been good when anglers can get out on the ocean with anglers catching some big lingcod. The daily bag limit for marine fish is 6 fish, which includes a one fish sub-bag limit for China, copper, and quillback rockfish. Anglers can still harvest 2 lingcod per day. Anglers must release all cabezon through June.
Anglers may also choose to fish the offshore longleader fishery outside of the 40-fathom regulatory line, which is open year-round. The longleader fishery has a daily bag limit of 10 fish made of yellowtail, widow, canary, blue, deacon, redstripe, greenstripe, silvergray, chillipepper, and bocaccio rockfish. No other groundfish are allowed and offshore longleader fishing trips cannot be combined with traditional bottomfish, flatfish or halibut trips. Find information about a longleader setup here.
Fishing for surfperch is starting to pick up on many of the Oregon beaches. Anglers have been catching surfperch when the ocean swells are calmer using sand shrimp or Berkley Gulp sand worms. Last updated 2/10/21.
PLAT I RESERVOIR: bass, trout
The weather is getting warmer, but it still looks wet this weekend. The reservoir should still have lots of fish and, with a little patience, anglers might get a few bites.
Plat I offers some of the best disabled access in the area. Last updated 3/3/21.
SMITH RIVER, Umpqua: steelhead
The river forecast for the Smith is looking favorable and there should be steelhead throughout the river.
Trout season reopens May 22.
The Smith sees only light pressure for most of the season and can provide a great experience for anglers looking to get away from the crowds. Last updated 2/24/21
UMPQUA HIKE-IN LAKES AND FOREBAYS: trout
Depending on the snow level, most of the lakes are still likely difficult to access. Anglers can check with the Umpqua National Forest for updates (541-498-2531).
Most of the lakes are likely a little snowy this time of year and may not be accessible except by snowmobile. Lakes typically accessible from hiking trails and that were stocked in the last couple years are: Calamut, Connie, Bullpup, Fuller, Cliff, Buckeye, Maidu, Pitt, Wolfe and Skookum lakes.
Clearwater Forebay Two can be a great place to fish as well with brook trout and rainbow available.
Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports. Last updated 2/24/21.
UMPQUA RIVER, MAINSTEM: steelhead
The river is continuing to drop, but it might start creeping back up by the weekend. Fishing seems to be picking up as we are in the middle of the season now. Don’t forget to turn in hatchery winter steelhead snouts for a chance to win a gift card (see note below.)
Bass fishing is likely going to slow with cold conditions.
Trout fishing will reopen May 22. Last updated 3/3/21
UMPQUA RIVER, NORTH: steelhead, trout
Access may be limited due to impacts from last summer’s wildfires. The section from Steamboat Creek to Susan Creek is closed to access by the Forest Service. Sections of Bureau of Land Management lands also are closed.
Fishing should improve with the river turning to the classic steelhead green. Remember to turn in snouts from hatchery fish for a chance to win a $50 gift card (see below).
Some of the North Umpqua and tributaries are open for trout (those above Slide Creek Dam). These areas may be tough to access during the winter months. Check the fishing regulations to see which areas are open.
Note that as of Oct 1, fishing in the fly water area is restricted to the use of a single, barbless, artificial fly. Last updated 2/24/21.
UMPQUA RIVER, SOUTH: winter Steelhead
Fishing seems to be picking up on the South. March can be a great time to catch steelhead. Don’t forget to turn in snout from hatchery winter steelhead for a chance to win a gift card (see note below). Last updated 3/3/21
NOTE: Umpqua winter steelhead study
Anglers who catch a hatchery winter steelhead in the Umpqua Basin are being asked to turn in the snouts from those fish. Some of these snouts contain small tags. Anglers who turn in snouts that contain these tags will be entered into a raffle for a $50 gift card. Snouts may be turned in at barrels located around the basin, Sportsman’s Warehouse in Roseburg, or the Roseburg ODFW office. Tags obtained from the fish will inform ODFW on the best release strategy for juveniles to provide the most fish back to anglers in the future.
