Backpacking in the Wind River Mountains of Wyoming has long been my husband Kyle’s dream. So, when the closed Canadian border torpedoed our plans to haul gear for some motorcyclists to the “Top of the World Highway” in Canada, we simply downshifted plans to Wyoming.
But then the motorcyclists decided to go to Wyoming with us. Taking a group of Harley motorcycle riders along on our backpacking trip in the Wind River Mountain Range would require a few compromises — like not going to the Wind River Mountains.
Since we picked the state, we let my sister Ann’s husband, Mike, pick our destinations — Glacier, Yellowstone and Teton National Parks. Our husbands, being big-picture guys, didn’t worry about unimportant details like campsite reservations. National Parks are packed with people this year.
Ann, recognizing that we were on the edge of disaster, spent an entire day searching for places for us to stay. Ann is not a fan of camping, so our 10-day backpacking/camping trip ended up with only three nights of actually sleeping in a tent.
Perhaps Ann felt that riding on the back of a motorcycle day after day with temperatures in the upper 90s was enough misery. Kyle and I, driving in the comfort of our air-conditioned truck stuffed with their gear, food and beverages, failed to see the need for the excessive comfort of air-conditioned cabins at the end of the day.
I had assumed that Ann would be riding in the truck with us. Nope. After enduring the first 90 miles with us, she upgraded to the back of Mike’s motorcycle for the next 3,000 miles. To avoid drifting off to sleep and falling off the motorcycle, Ann read books on her phone all day long.
We discovered that one of our motorcyclists, Dave, if given a choice, would have stayed every night in a hotel and eaten out every meal. However, when it was his turn to cook dinner, Dave wrecked all future chances of convincing us to eat out more. He served barbecued steaks and grilled asparagus wrapped in bacon topped with Hollandaise sauce!
Too bad I was too sick to eat a bite of it. While camped at Flathead Lake in Montana, food poisoning struck with a vengeance! I moaned in our backpacking tent while my faithful husband hauled my slops and dumped them down the outhouse. Lovely. The last time I was sick was three years ago, in the same tiny tent.
We should sell that tent!
Dave felt sick too. On day two, his expensive business phone flew off his motorcycle and splattered parts all over the road. So, while the other motorcyclists left to explore the southern edge of Glacier National Park, he spent his day in Kalispell, Montana purchasing a new phone.
Crossing Montana towards Big Timber, the motorcyclists had additional angst: 100 degree weather, combined with 40-mile-an-hour winds buffeting their heavy Harleys about like toys. Later, Ann made the mistake of changing her leathers and boots for shorts and sandals for the ride to a restaurant. To avoid being burned by hot gases, she had to ride 10-miles each way with her leg tucked up.
Now I don’t expect campgrounds to be as quiet as the wilderness areas Kyle and I prefer to frequent, but one thing Ann’s choice of campgrounds had in common was some serious road noise. Big Timber KOA won the noise award by topping the freeway rumble with frequent trains thundering by blasting crossing warnings. I, of course, slept like a baby — I woke up off and on all night.
Rather than dive deep into doldrums when we discovered that Big Timber was too far away to explore Yellowstone as planned, we all decided to go to town. The motorcyclists retraced their tracks 80 miles to visit the local Harley shop, while Kyle and I drove a half-mile up the road to visit the Prairie Dog Town.
Despite such an exciting morning, I decided to add a layer of adventure: find out what it is like to ride on a Harley. All decked out in my sister’s leathers and helmet, I climbed on behind my brother-in-law. A few tense minutes down the road, I heard Mike’s calm voice in the headset.
“Carol, when you feel comfortable enough to loosen your grip on the motorcycle, reach up and move your microphone to your mouth so I can hear what you are saying.” What? Did he want to hear my silent screams in stereo?
Our accidentally staying near Big Timber, Montana resulted in a highlight of our trip. Perusing the map, we found a route to Cody, Wyoming that had just opened for the summer. Oh, wow! 11,000-foot-high Bear-Tooth Pass Highway with its’ innumerable switchbacks and views is unforgettable! So what that we were unable to obtain permits to traverse Glacier National Park’s famous Road to the Sun.
In Cody, Wyoming, our destination, Ponderosa Campground, was located right in town. With motels and restaurants all around, compromise splintered. Dave broke ranks and rented a motel room. My brother, Gary, who can’t stand being confined in a sleeping bag, and whose air mattress had a slow leak, quickly followed suit!
Although still deciding to camp, Ann and Mike picked a beautiful shady campsite with lush green grass, flush toilets and showers nearby, right next to the rumbling highway, and under a blinking sign. (Ann reports being up at 1 a.m., struggling to shade their tall tent from the light with a rain fly.) Kyle and I on the other hand happily retreated to the far end of the campground and hunkered down in a dusty primitive campsite in a quiet canyon next to a melodious silt-choked stream. Ahhhhh.
After picking different museums to visit, most of us joined back up for the entertaining nightly Cody Rodeo. The Cody Rodeo delights in being politically incorrect. At one point the cowboy clown asked if there were any Californians in the crowd. When their hooting and hollering died down, he graciously welcomed them to America.
Determined to not miss out on seeing Yellowstone, we rose early and altered our route to take us through East Yellowstone. The motorcyclists dallied in Cody, then chose to ride straight to Jackson with minimal stops, but Kyle and I detoured and loitered. We stopped and strolled around malodorous, steaming fumaroles, gawked at unconcerned buffalo, and stared at boiling cauldrons, bubbling mud pots, plus a deceptively inviting lake of sulfuric acid, edged by trees that had died from roasted roots.
We knew we were truly in Yellowstone when we got caught in a traffic jam — a bull elk was resting in the shade of a tree. One parking jam turned out to be a blessing. I really wanted to see the full length of impressive Lower Yellowstone Falls, so while Kyle crept forward in the truck, I hopped out, trotted to the falls overlook, took a moment to peruse the lovely length, and hustled back just in time to hop in the truck as the traffic jam broke open.
The crowds were so bad in the geyser area that by mid-afternoon we had to forego the pleasure of stopping. After all, we had hours more to drive, and everyone else was waiting for us to come make them a gourmet spaghetti dinner at the cabin.
The Tetons cannot help but impress. John Muir got it right when he wrote, “The mountains are calling, and I must go.” Apparently, our motorcyclists were deaf to their alluring call. They all opted to either putter around Jackson shopping or stay at the cabin. With no compromise possible, Kyle and I set off to hike the popular Bradley-Taggart Lakes 5-mile loop without them.
With lots of variety and show-stopping views, plus a thundering stream and two serene lakes, the hike could not help but please. Well, it pleased everyone except for one child vociferously protesting climbing the hill; she just wanted to stop and play in the muddy trickle alongside the trail.
To my surprise, everyone agreed to go on a late afternoon whitewater rafting excursion on the Snake River with us. Infected by rodeo spirit and to ensure equal opportunity drenching, we took turns riding the bull — sitting on the front of the raft while blasting through whitewater waves. Our entertaining river rafting guide, Bryce, ended our exhilarating ride by thanking us for rafting with him so that he would not have to “get a real job.” (Never mind that most of the Snake River rafting guides live out of their cars.)
On Father’s Day, our group disintegrated for the final time. Dave and Gary earned iron butt status by racing home across three states in one long weary day. Ann and Mike took the quickest route to visit family in Boise while Kyle and I spent 11 hours meandering on back highways through the center of Idaho.
We stopped often to read fascinating (ok, at least interesting) historical signs here and there along the way. We arrived at Mike’s nephew Chris’s home in Boise road-weary and distinctly scruffy; we looked every bit the shirt-tail relatives that we were. No matter. We were welcomed warmly to their palatial air-conditioned home. Along with a chandelier in our bathroom, and a shower so big I nearly got lost in it, they fed us royally.
Sometimes compromises are worth the sacrifice!
