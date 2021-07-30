The Pepsi Bottlecaps closed out their regular season by winning three of their final four games heading into next week’s Oregon American Legion A State Tournament.
The Bottlecaps (25-5 overall) swept a doubleheader at Henley in Klamath Falls Monday, then settled for a split at Hidden Valley in Murphy Tuesday.
Pepsi had little trouble with Henley in Monday’s opener, busting the game open with two runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth on its way to an 8-1 win.
Eli Jacobs pitched a complete-game three-hitter, while Parker Burke went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two runs batted in and two runs scored. Pepsi stole eight bases in the contest, led by Garrett Schulze’s three swipes.
The Bottlecaps had a little more trouble in the nightcap, taking an 8-1 lead into the fourth inning before Henley scored seven in the bottom of the frame to tie the game. Pepsi secured the win with a four-run sixth.
Nathan York went 4-for-4 and scored twice, while Jacobs was 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Trevor Short had a double and a triple with two RBIs, while Schulze, Silas Kincaid and Jayce Wilder each drove in two runs.
Tuesday in Murphy, Mustangs starting pitcher Luke Matthew earned a complete game win as Hidden Valley took the opener, 6-4. Matthew struck out seven while allowing nine hits. All four Pepsi runs were earned.
Pepsi took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth inning, but the Mustangs answered with three in the bottom half of the fifth to take the lead for good.
Carson Dunn went 3-for-4 with a double and a stolen base, Evan Martin had two hits with a double, stolen base and two RBIs, and Burke also doubled.
The Bottlecaps finished off their regular season with a flourish, hammering Hidden Valley 19-8 behind the power of a 10-run fifth inning. Dunn went 2-for-4 in the nightcap and drove in three runs, Martin had two hits and scored three times and Braxton Dill had two hits, including a triple. Kincaid drove in in two runs and Short scored three times despite not getting a hit.
Hidden Valley pitchers issued 14 walks.
Pepsi now prepares to play in the Oregon American Legion Baseball A State Tournament, which begins Wednesday at North Marion High School in Aurora.
