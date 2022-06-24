FLORENCE — The Pepsi Bottlecaps scored 35 run on 25 hits and took advantage of 14 errors in a nonleague doubleheader sweep of the Three Rivers Sandblasters Thursday at Jiggs Dodson Stadium.
Pepsi won the first game 9-1 and took the second game 26-8.
In the opener, Ty Hellenthal and Cole Collins had two hits apiece for the Bottlecaps, with Hellenthal driving in three runs. On the mound, Camden Hartsell earned the pitching win, allowing just three hits over five innings while striking out nine and walking two.
Brooks Avery and Noah Fisk engaged in an RBI derby in the second game for the Bottlecaps, with Avery coming out on top, gong 4-for-5 and driving in six runs and scoring three times. Fisk finished just 1-for-2 at the plate but getting credit for five RBIs. Fisk was hit twice by pitches.
Collins went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored, Hellenthal was 2-for-6 with two RBIs and three runs scored, Brevin Harrison was 2-for-6 and scored three times, and Jake Johnson had a pair of hits and scored twice. Louden Cole also crossed home plate three times.
The Bottlecaps (8-6 overall) travel to Klamath Falls for a doubleheader against Henley at 1 p.m. Saturday.
First Game
Pepsi 103 221 0 — 9 8 2
Three Rivers 100 000 0 — 1 5 4
Hartsell, Haynes (6) and McKnight; Jensen-Norman, Erickson (3), Rankin (5) and Sissel. W — Hartsell. L — Andrew. 2B — Collins (P), 3B — Lounsberry (P). HR — McKnight (P).
Second Game
Pepsi 410 333 (12) — 26 17 3
Three Rivers 100 301 3 — 8 8 10
Coleman, Collins (5) and McKnight; Halpin, Garza (3), Cano (4), Dotson (7) and Garcia. W — Coleman. L — Halpin. 2B — McKnight (P), Harrison (P), Hellenthal (P), Rankin (TR), Dotson (TR). 3B — Collins (P).
