COOS BAY — The Pepsi Bottlecaps inched another step closer to the American Legion Baseball A State Tournament, dominating South Coos in a doubleheader sweep Tuesday.
Pepsi beat the ‘Nooks 9-1 in the first game and 10-runned South Coos, 12-2 in the second.
Ty Hellenthal and Waylon McKnight each belted three hits as the Bottlecaps (21-8) set the tone for the doubleheader in the opener. The ‘Caps led 3-0 entering the fourth inning then hung three runs on South Coos in the fourth and sixth innings to finish off the win.
Brevin Harrison got the win on the mound for Pepsi, scattering seven hits over six-plus innings, striking out seven and walking none.
Hellenthal drove in three runs with a double and a triple and his Umpqua Valley Christian teammate, Ty Haynes, went 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBIs. Louden Cole stole a pair of bases also for Pepsi.
In the nightcap, the Bottlecaps posted four runs in both the first and second innings in a game which was stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Pepsi scored 12 runs on just seven hits, but also drew eight walks and took advantage of four South Coos errors.
James Coleman was 2-for-2 and drove in three runs for the Bottlecaps, and Harrison was 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored three runs. Pepsi swiped five bags in the second game.
Pepsi also picked up a nonleague win over Redmond Sunday, using a five-run second inning to cruise to an 11-3 victory. Drew Camp went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, while Brooks Avery had a pair of hits and Hellenthal and McKnight both drove in three runs.
The Bottlecaps return to Champion Car Wash Field at Bill Gray Legion Stadium for a single nine-inning game against Sheldon Wednesday at 5 p.m.
First Game
Pepsi 102 303 0 — 9 13 1
South Coos 000 000 1 — 1 8 2
Harrison, Johnson (7) and McKnight; Croff, Sproul (4), Murphy (6) and Sproul, Parry (4). W — Harrison. L — Croff. 2B — Haynes (P), Hellenthal (P), Fisk (P). 3B — Hellenthal (P).
Second Game
Pepsi 443 01 — 12 7 0
South Coos 00 11 — 2 3 4
Cole, Avery (5) and McKnight, Lounsberry (4); Easton, Martinez (5) and Parry. W — Cole. L — Easton. 2B — McKnight (P), Coleman (P), Croff (SC), Olson (SC).
