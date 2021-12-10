PHOENIX — The Phoenix Pirates raced to a 40-8 halftime lead in a 54-25 nonleague boys basketball beating of the visiting Sutherlin Bulldogs Friday night.

The Pirates (3-1) led 23-8 after one quarter and outscored the Bulldogs (1-3) 17-0 in the second quarter before hitting cruise control.

"We were pretty flat in the first half. It was ugly, to be honest," Sutherlin coach Chris Mock said. "We just couldn't get going offensively. That was a tough one."

Jack Monroe led three Phoenix players in double figures with 19 points. Paul Cervantes was Sutherlin's leading scorer with 11.

Sutherlin is scheduled to take on Siuslaw in the Creswell Invitational Friday at 4:30 p.m.

SUTHERLIN (25) — Paul Cervantes 11, Woods 6, Palm 4, Fultz 2, Mentes 2, Elam, Jacobs, Quamme, McGarvey, Hart. Totals 10 5-10 25.

PHOENIX (54) — Jack Monroe 19, Je. Seldon 12, Bolstad 10, Harper 7, Trenbeath 3, Stubbs 3, Talbott, Hernandez. Totals 21 3-4 54.

Sutherlin;8;0;11;6;—;25

Phoenix;23;17;2;12;—;54

3-point goals — Suth. 0, Pho. 5 (Bolstad 2, Trenbeath 1, Stubbs 1, Monroe 1). Total Fouls — Suth. 6, Pho. 8.

JV Score — Phoenix def. Sutherlin.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

