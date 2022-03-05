BAKER CITY — Neither team shot the lights out, but North Douglas struggled mightily to find the bottom of the net, falling 44-39 to Damascus Christian in the semifinals of the Class 1A girls state basketball tournament Friday night at Baker High School.
Damascus Christian (25-2) will take on Crane (29-1) in Saturday's championship game at 8:45 p.m. North Douglas (26-4) faces Country Christian (24-7) in the third place game at 1:15 p.m.
North Douglas shot just 23.9% (11-for-46) from the floor, including an anemic 3-for-23 (13%) from 3-point range.
Samantha MacDowell scored a game-high 15 points for the Warriors, but shot just 3-for-13 from behind the arc and 3-for-16 overall. Brooke McHaffie was a bright spot shooting for North Douglas, hitting 5 of 6 field goal attempts to finish with 11 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
Damascus Christian never trailed in the contest, and took the lead for good on a jumper by Julia Mitchell which put the Eagles in front 6-4 with 2:29 remaining in the first quarter. There were only two ties in the game, both in the early stages of the first quarter.
In the first half, North Douglas shot just 4-for-17 from the field and 2-for-10 from the free throw line as fell into a 20-10 deficit by intermission.
The Warriors got off to a hot start in the third quarter, going on a quick 8-0 run with an Asia Ward basket pulling North Douglas within 20-18 with 5:52 remaining in the quarter. But Damascus Christian would recover with a 7-0 run to regain its comfortable margin.
Laelie Rasmussen led the Eagles with 13 points and Sierra Hale finished with 12.
