When The News-Review sports staff sat down and selected the Top 10 local sports stories of 2022, we weren’t able to break a tie for No. 1.
The Oakland football and South Umpqua baseball teams each won state championships, and both deserved to be in the top spot.
Top-seeded Oakland captured the Class 2A nine-man title with a 46-32 victory over No. 7 Weston-McEwen/Griswold on Nov. 26 at Hillsboro Stadium, winning its third state football crown in school history.
The No. 2 Lancers earned their third state baseball title and first since 1979, whipping No. 5 Santiam Christian 10-2 in the 3A final on June 3 at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
Oakland (12-1), which set a school record for most wins in a season, avenged a 24-16 nonleague loss to Weston-McEwen in Week 2 in Athena — finishing the year with 11 straight victories.
The Oakers dominated the TigerScots early, taking a 34-14 halftime lead.
Cade Olds capped off his sensational senior season with a bang, rushing for 243 yards on 28 carries and scoring three touchdowns. Senior quarterback Cole Collins passed for 157 yards and two TDs.
James Baimbridge, Gabe Williamson, Coen Egner and Jake Chenoweth each made 11 tackles for the Oakland defense.
“I’m just proud of this group of kids,” Oakland coach Ben Lane said. “They’re resilient and hard workers. If anyone deserves a state championship, it’s this group of 23.”
Oakland outscored its four playoff opponents, 160-60.
While the Oakers cruised through their postseason run, the South Umpqua baseball team had some help from a guardian angel.
Shortly before the 2022 3A baseball playoffs began, the team learned that one of their classmates, freshman Brody Lee Standley, was in deteriorating health. Starting with the team’s final regular season series, the Lancers players displayed Brody’s No. 2 football jersey in their dugout.
Brody died one day before the state playoffs began.
South Umpqua breezed past Scio 5-2 and St. Mary’s 6-1 in the first two rounds of the playoffs. Hosting Yamhill-Carlton in the semifinals, Jace Johnson ripped a single to right field to score cousin Kade Johnson from second base in the bottom of the seventh inning, igniting a celebration of Lancers chasing Jace into left field before he was ultimately tackled by his cousin and the rest of the crew.
That following Saturday at Volcanoes Stadium, South Umpqua launched an assault against Santiam Christian pitching, beating the Eagles 10-2 to claim the state title.
During the postgame festivities, senior Justin Jenks displayed Brody’s jersey as the team accepted its state championship medals and the coveted blue trophy. One player ran to the fencing between the field and stands to present Brody’s mom, Gina, with a state championship medal as well. She was also gifted a game ball.
“Brody’s been our angel looking down on us,” South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins said. “This is for him and for us.”
