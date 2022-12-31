Paige Edmonson excelled in soccer and track and field for Sutherlin High School in 2022.
The 17-year-old forward, who scored 38 goals in 16 matches during the fall soccer season, was selected the Class 3A/2A/1A Player of the Year in a vote of the coaches.
Edmonson, who was the co-MVP in Special District 4, was a repeat pick on the all-state first team.
“It means a lot (to win the state POY), being able to pull it off,” Edmonson said Tuesday night. “I was surprised, honestly. I give a lot of credit to my teammates and coaches, and I’m glad other people noticed me.”
Sutherlin junior forward Madison Wagner made the all-state second team and senior Micah Wicks received honorable mention.
The Bulldogs (13-3) advanced to the state quarterfinals before losing 4-3 to SD4 champion North Valley. All of Sutherlin’s losses came to the Knights of Merlin.
In track, Edmonson ran a leg on the 4x400-meter relay team that clocked the fastest time at the 3A state meet during the spring. The quartet of Edmonson, senior Mady Turner, sophomore Kendra Parsons and senior Mallory Turner delivered a win (4:15.50) with a season-best time.
Edmonson placed third in the girls long jump (15-10 1/4) and was fifth in the triple jump (33-1 1/4). The Sutherlin girls finished third in the team standings with 60 points.
Edmonson was also a member of the girls basketball team that finished third in the state tournament.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review.
