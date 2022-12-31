220721-spt-singletons (copy)

After both won Class 6A state wrestling championships in February, brothers Nash Singleton and Gage Singleton earned dual All-America honors at the United States Marine Corps/USA Wrestling national freestyle championships at the FargoDome in Fargo, North Dakota.

 Photo courtesy of Jennifer Singleton

Roseburg High School’s Singleton brothers continued to write their chapter in the lore of the Indians’ wrestling program.

Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.