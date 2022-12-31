After both won Class 6A state wrestling championships in February, brothers Nash Singleton and Gage Singleton earned dual All-America honors at the United States Marine Corps/USA Wrestling national freestyle championships at the FargoDome in Fargo, North Dakota.
Roseburg High School’s Singleton brothers continued to write their chapter in the lore of the Indians’ wrestling program.
Like a number of sets of brothers before them, Nash and Gage Singleton both won state championships at last February’s Class 6A state championships. For Nash, a senior, it was his third straight. For Gage, a sophomore, his second.
Over the summer, the brothers each earned dual All-America honors at the United States Marine Corps/USA Wrestling junior freestyle and Greco-Roman national championships at the FargoDome in Fargo, North Dakota.
Nash placed fourth in the freestyle tournament and sixth in the Greco-Roman tournament, while Gage took placed third in Greco and sixth in freestyle.
For Nash, the 2022 national championships had a slightly different feel since his collegiate recruitment was completed: he had already agreed to wrestle for Oregon State University.
“I went out and had fun,” Nash said of Fargo. “I didn’t have to go out and get recruited. Just go out and enjoy and it didn’t matter if I win, lose or tie.”
Gage, who assumes a much larger leadership role in the Roseburg wrestling room, is still on track to take his seat at the table of the Indians’ four-time state champions.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
