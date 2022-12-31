The North Douglas girls volleyball and basketball teams once again turned in outstanding seasons in 2022.
The volleyball squad came oh-so-close to repeating as Class 1A state champions under coach Emily Reed. The seventh-seeded Warriors had No. 1 Damascus Christian on the ropes after winning the first two sets in the state tournament title match at Ridgeview High School in Redmond on Nov. 5.
But the unbeaten Eagles rallied to win the last three sets and scored a 17-25, 17-25, 25-11, 25-15, 15-8 win. North Douglas finished 25-11 on the season.
North Douglas senior setter/outside hitter Makayla Murphy was selected to the all-state first team in a vote of the coaches. Making the second team were junior middle blocker Brooke McHaffie and senior outside hitter Brooklyn Williams.
Murphy, Williams and McHaffie were first-team All-Skyline League picks.
The No. 2-seeded basketball team finished fifth in the state tournament under Jody Cyr, losing 60-53 to No. 4 Country Christian in the third-place game at Baker High School on March 5. The Warriors finished 26-5 overall.
Senior guard Samantha MacDowell was selected the Skyline Player of the Year and was joined on the first team by McHaffie. Williams was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
Making the second team were senior Cydni Dill, Williams and junior Savannah Harkins.
MacDowell received first-team all-state honors. McHaffie made the third team.
The North Douglas softball team finished 26-2 overall under Jesse Rice, losing to Lakeview in the 2A/1A state quarterfinals.
North Douglas freshman outfielder Brooklyn Cyr was a first-team all-state selection. North Douglas had four second-team picks: senior pitcher Halli Vaughn, junior catcher Lailah Ward, junior first baseman Williams and junior infielder Asia Ward.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
