Head coach Dave York, left, pitcher/shortstop Ty Hellenthal (6), Levi Heard (7), Joe Buechley (24) and Josh Luther (15) celebrate after Umpqua Valley Christian defeated Dufur/South Wasco County in the Class 2A/1A baseball semifinals.
The Umpqua Valley Christian baseball team cruised through the Skyline League, winning the league title and entering the Class 2A/1A state playoffs as the top overall seed.
The Monarchs, who finished the season 25-5 overall, worked their way to the state championship game despite a roster heavily populated with juniors and sophomores — one of the youngest rosters in the playoffs. A 4-3 win over Dufur/South Wasco Christian in nine innings in the semifinals punched UVC’s ticket to Keizer’s Volcanoes Stadium for a title game matchup against Kennedy.
Riding a 19-game winning streak, it was the Monarchs’ defense which put the squad in a deep hole. Early errors by UVC helped stake Kennedy to a 6-1 lead after three innings, and the Trojans would invoke the 10-run mercy rule with four runs in the top of the sixth.
Making first-team all-state were senior first baseman Josh Luther and senior outfielder Nathan York. Selected to the second team were freshman pitcher Ty Hellenthal and sophomore infielder Tygue Barron.
UVC lost just three seniors off that team, and appears poised to make another playoff run in 2023.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com. or 541-957-4219.
