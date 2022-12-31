The Sutherlin girls basketball team didn’t accomplish its biggest goal — a Class 3A state championship — but it still was an impressive season for the Bulldogs under Josh Grotting.
The No. 3-seeded ‘Dogs ended their season on a winning note, routing No. 16 Oregon Episcopal School 62-38 in the third-place game of the Class 3A state tournament at Marshfield High School’s Pirate Palace on March 5.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this group — just the resiliency they showed,” Grotting said. “They played really hard all three games (of the tournament). I felt we got better every day, so there’s no disappointment on my end.”
Sutherlin, with no seniors on its roster, lost to No. 2 Nyssa (the eventual champion) 48-44 in the semifinals.
Junior guard Micah Wicks led Sutherlin (26-2) with 32 points against OES, and broke the school’s single season scoring record in the process. Wicks finished with 608 points on the season, overtaking Taylor Stricklin’s previous record of 593 set during the 2016-17 season.
The 5-foot-5 Wicks received the most prestigious individual award of the season, being selected the 3A Player of the Year in a vote of the state’s coaches. She was a first-team pick for the second straight season.
Wicks averaged 22 points, 6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs. Sutherlin junior wing Ava Gill was a third-team all-state pick. Freshman post Addyson Clark and junior post Josie Vermillion of Sutherlin each received honorable mention.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.