Oakland senior Kaleb Oliver gives Oakers fans a three-finger salute, commemorating his third state championship after pinning Crane’s Jake Doman in the 170-pound title match at the Class 2A/1A state championships at Culver High School in February. Oliver finished his three-year run at Oakland with a 95-0 record.
Three Douglas County wrestlers earned individual state championships at their respective state tournaments in February.
In the Class 3A tournament, South Umpqua senior Caj Simmons capped off a perfect season in wild fashion, claiming the 195-pound title with a wild 18-13 decision over La Pine’s Dylan Hankey to complete a season record of 24-0.
Minutes later, Sutherlin junior Maddox Griggs earned his first state title, taking the 285-pound class with a 6-2 win over Nyssa’s Kody Van Meter.
At Culver High School, however, Kaleb Oliver joined Oakland wrestling royalty.
Oliver became just the school’s second three-time state champion, and capped a three-year career with the Oakers with a 95-0 win-loss record.
He did have one loss in an exhibition match. They asked, and he said yes.
During a season when potential opponents would move up or down a weight class to avoid the two-time state champion, one of the coaches from Cascade High School invited him to take an exhibition match at a dual meet event at Harrisburg.
The opponent was Cascade senior 182-pounder Lance VanHoose, a three-time Class 4A state placer and the 2021 state champion at 182.
Oliver took the match, and lost by an 8-5 decision.
“I just felt like, ‘Why not get a really tough match,’” Oliver said of the exhibition with VanHoose. “Even though I had to bump up a weight (class), I felt like the best thing was to get a good match.”
VanHoose went on to win his second 4A state title in February, finishing his season with a record of 44-2.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
