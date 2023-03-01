The Roseburg High School boys bowling team came to play, winning the team title at the Oregon High School State Finals tournament last weekend at Lava Lanes in Medford.
The Roseburg girls also performed well, finishing third.
Roseburg’s boys were seeded ninth in the Open Division, but defeated four opponents en route to the championship in the 16-team, single-elimination bracket.
The Indians overcame a 186-171 loss in the first game to beat Bend two games to one in the title match. Roseburg won Game 2 196-165, then began Game 3 with six straight strikes en route to a 256-170 victory.
It marked the Tribe’s first state crown since 2015.
Roseburg earlier defeated South Medford two out of three in the first round, won two straight from North Medford in the quarterfinals and swept Cottage Grove in the semifinals. North Bend finished third and Cottage Grove fourth.
“We were a little shocked (to win the tournament),” Roseburg coach Suzy Cates said. “The boys were fourth in all of their tournaments throughout the season, but they all came together and bowled their hearts out (at state).”
The team was comprised of seniors Peyton Leonard-Johnson and Porter Leonard-Johnson, juniors Tyler Davis and Simon Binford, sophomores Kaiden Modugno and Ryan Woodward, and freshman Max Kirby.
Peyton Leonard-Johnson finished eighth in the boys’ individual All-Star standings, getting 28 strikes and 16 spares for 116 points. Porter Leonard-Johnson was 14th with 24 strikes and 19 spares for 110 points.
The fourth-seeded Roseburg girls competed in a 14-team, single-elimination bracket.
The Indians won two games from Benson in the first round, swept Forest Grove in the quarterfinals and lost to Dallas 2-1 in the semifinals. Liberty won two of three from Dallas to take the championship.
“The girls bowled as well as they could and I’m very proud of them,” Cates said.
The team consisted of senior Alina Houghland, junior Tyy White, sophomores Taylor Hayman and Niya White, and freshman Keisha White. Tyy White, Niya White and Keisha White are in their first year of bowling, Cates said.
Houghland was the individual standout, finishing sixth in the girls’ All-Star standings with 22 strikes and 19 spares for 104 points. She won the Girls Division singles tournament with a 606 series.
“Alina bowled outstanding,” Cates said.
The Roseburg boys have received an invitation to compete in the national high school tournament in Beavercreek, Ohio, from June 17-19. They’ll be doing some fund raising in order to make the trip.
“We need to raise about $30,000,” Cates said. “They really want to go.”
Anyone wishing to make a donation should contact Cates at 541-817-6513. She can be reached by email at bravesfan68@msn.com.
