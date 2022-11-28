The high school fall sports season for Douglas County teams ended on Saturday for The News-Review with a great result.
The No. 1 Oakland Oakers lived up to their reputation, bringing the school its third state football championship with a 46-32 victory over Weston-McEwen/Griswold in the OSAA Class 2A nine-man title game at Hillsboro Stadium.
Oakland (12-1) finished with an 11-game winning streak and set a new school record for most wins in a season. The Oakers' other state crowns came in 1964 and 2012, both coming in 11-man football.
"It's the greatest feeling in the world," Oakland senior running back/linebacker Cade Olds said during the postgame celebration.
Olds played a big role in the victory, rushing for 243 yards on 28 carries and scoring three touchdowns and making six tackles on defense.
I'm happy for Ben Lane, who guided the Oakers to their second state crown in 10 years, his assistants and a deserving group of young men who got after it week in and week out.
South Umpqua had another successful football season under Steve Stebbins, advancing to the 3A quarterfinals before losing to Dayton and finishing 9-2 overall. The Lancers were the state runner-up in 2021.
Camas Valley (5-4) and Elkton (7-3) also advanced to the postseason. The Hornets, coached by Keri Ewing, lost in the first round of the 1A eight-man playoffs. The Elks, guided by Jeremy Lockhart, fell in the quarterfinals of the 1A six-man playoffs.
It was a very good volleyball season for area teams.
North Douglas (25-11) came oh-so-close to repeating as the 1A state champion, losing a heartbreaker to No. 1 Damascus Christian in five sets in the title match. Still, another outstanding season for Emily Reed's Warriors.
Roseburg (19-7), under first-year coach Lacy Pinard, finished sixth in the 6A state tournament. Oakland (17-12), coached by Katelyn Hamilton, was sixth in the 2A tournament after winning only three matches in 2021.
It was an impressive season for Umpqua Valley Christian (17-6). The Monarchs, under Candice Renyer, reached the 1A tournament for the first time.
Douglas (11-13), coached by Lesley Wilson, made a late season run and advanced to the 3A state playoffs.
In soccer, the Sutherlin girls (13-3) reached the quarterfinals of the 3A playoffs under Miguel Carrillo and the Umpqua Valley Christian boys (11-2-2) lost in the second round of the 3A/2A/1A playoffs under Michael Graham.
In cross country, the Roseburg girls qualified for the Class 6A state meet. On the boys' side, Roseburg's Timothy Johnson and Carter Stedman qualified for state individually.
Glide's Noah Eichenbusch (3A), Reedsport's Clayton Wilson (2A/1A) and North Douglas' Logan Gant (2A/1A) also advanced to state.
It's time to transition as the winter sports season (basketball, wrestling and swimming) tips off on Wednesday.
Local coaches are reminded to call in your games to The News-Review. The sports number here is 541-957-4220. You can also email me at teggers@nrtoday.com.
We're looking forward to hearing from you and reporting on another exciting season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.