Douglas County’s high school fall sports teams — football, volleyball, soccer and cross country — enter their second week of practice on Monday, preparing for their 2021 season openers.
Some volleyball squads, including Roseburg, are tentatively scheduled to play on Thursday. The Indians will take on Thurston in a nonconference match in Springfield.
Most of the football teams will be in action on Sept. 3.
The opening week slate has Summit at Roseburg, Douglas at Pleasant Hill, Sutherlin at Phoenix, South Umpqua at Siuslaw, Glide at Oakland, Reedsport at Monroe, Adrian at Camas Valley, Yoncalla at North Lake, North Douglas at Elkton and Riddle at Gilchrist.
Days Creek hopes to play Elgin Sept. 4. The site of the game hasn’t been determined.
Roseburg, under sixth-year head coach Dave Heuberger, will hold its annual Orange and Black scrimmage at 6 p.m. Friday at Finlay Field.
Riddle, North Douglas and Yoncalla are playing six-man football this fall because of low numbers in their programs. The Irish had a co-op agreement with Days Creek last spring, while the Warriors and Eagles joined forces.
Camas Valley, Days Creek and Glendale will remain in eight-man.
The Roseburg cross country team will host a meet Friday at Stewart Park. Both Roseburg soccer teams are scheduled to play Crater Saturday, the boys opening at Finlay Field.
There’s a chance contests can be canceled or rescheduled during the fall, due to COVID-19.
