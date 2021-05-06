BASEBALL
May 1, 1971 — Roseburg finished with 29 hits and swept Ashland in a Southern Oregon Conference doubleheader in Ashland, winning 10-0 and 9-4.
Centerfielder Jim Davidson had a big offensive day for the Tribe, going 6-for-7 with a double and triple. Barry Baker pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts in the opener. Ed Eaton, Tom Hindman and Keith Cooper each had a pair of hits.
In Game 2, every batter in Roseburg's lineup had at least one hit. Davidson and Doug Carl, the winning pitcher, both collected three hits. Norm Hardy and Randy Smith contributed two hits apiece.
May 3, 1971 — The arm of Harold Roady helped North Douglas sweep a Tri-Valley League doubleheader from St. Mary's in Drain, 3-0 and 8-2.
Roady pitched a one-hitter in the opener, striking out 10. He also picked up the decision in the nightcap, allowing three hits and one run over four innings before being relieved by Rich Cool.
Offensively, Roady and Mike Bendele were both 4-for-7 on the day and Cool was 4-for-8. Bendele homered and doubled in Game 2.
Sutherlin split a Skyline Conference twin bill at Eagle Point, losing 3-0 in the opener and winning the nightcap 9-6.
The Bulldogs pounded out 14 hits in the second game. Dan Silkstrom was 3-for-4, Rick Wiley 2-for-3 and Rob Perkins and Jim Wolford both 2-for-4. Perkins was the winning pitcher.
Riddle shut out Bandon twice in a nonleague twin bill in Riddle, winning 3-0 and 6-0.
Jorge Lamphear fired a five-hitter in the first game for the Irish, fanning 14. Jack Juhl ripped a two-run homer in the sixth inning.
Mike Wilson tossed a three-hitter in the second game, striking out 10 and walking two. Rick Martindale stroked a two-run single and Juhl contributed a two-run double.
Glide and South Umpqua split a nonleague doubleheader in Tri City, with the Lancers winning the opener 5-2 and the Wildcats taking the nightcap 8-1.
Rem Moore gave S.U. the lead for good in the first game with a two-run single in the fourth. Ed Mann doubled in the Lancers' three-run fifth. Tom Bay got the decision, striking out seven.
In a sloppy Game 2, Glide pushed over six runs in the seventh. Joe Meyer had a two-run double and John Melvin scored Don Heil with a double. S.U. committed nine errors in the contest.
May 4, 1971 — Jamie Pyles pitched a one-hitter and Oakland had 16 hits offensively in an 11-0 win over Days Creek in a Bico League game in Oakland.
Bill Hambrick hit a two-run homer and Jack Cox contributed a three-run HR for the Oakers. Hambrick finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Cox was 2-for-3. Bud Craig had the only hit for the Wolves.
TRACK & FIELD
May 1, 1971 — Randa Hurley won two events for the Roseburg girls in their 59-50 dual meet loss to Ashland at Finlay Field.
Hurley finished first in the shot put (32-7) and discus (97-1). Other winners for the Indians included Bobbie Hjort in the javelin (109-0), Pam Carne in the 100 (12.3), Robin Hanberg in the 440 (1:02.9), and the 440 relay team of Shelly Garland, Sherry Decker, Carne and Hanberg (52.1).
May 3, 1971 — Dick Heard, Ron Schelin and Mike Nelson each won two events for the Douglas boys in the Philomath Speed Carnival meet.
Heard won the shot put (53-10 3/4) and discus (163-11). Schelin won the high jump (6-0) and 120 high hurdles (15.9), while Nelson took first in the 220 (23.5) and 440 (52.3). Bob Smith broke a school record in the two-mile with a time of 10:15.9.
Toledo edged the Trojans for the team title.
GOLF
May 5, 1971 — The Roseburg boys defeated Umpqua Community College by 18 strokes in a dual meet at Roseburg Country Club.
Jim Schvaneveldt captured medalist honors for the Indians with a 2-over 74. Teammate Mike Welt was second (75). Also competing for Roseburg were Scott Cowbrough (84), Cliff McAlexander (89) and Alan Stanton (85).
