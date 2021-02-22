FOOTBALL
Sept. 7, 1973 — Tim Rust and Byron Guthrie led a powerful South Umpqua running attack in a 34-6 Skyline Conference win over rival Douglas in Winston.
Rust ran for 159 yards on 13 carries and scored three touchdowns and Guthrie added 84 yards and one TD on eight attempts. Rust also caught a 13-yard scoring pass from Marc Holt. Jay Osborne scored the lone TD for the Trojans on a 4-yard run.
Karl Spencer ran for four touchdowns and Bill Wright returned an interception 70 yards for a score as Oakland shut out Crow 38-0 at Eddy Field in Oakland.
Spencer finished with 165 yards rushing on 11 attempts and completed 7 of 12 passes for 132 yards. Steve Peebles had a 40-yard TD run and led the defense with 11 tackles.
Chris Stromberg ran for a score and returned a interception 23 yards for a TD in Yoncalla's 26-0 nonleague victory at Lowell. The Red Devils lost five fumbles and threw three interceptions.
Sept. 10, 1973 — Days Creek used a strong defensive effort to hand Paisley a 16-0 loss in a Skyline 5 eight-man game in Days Creek.
The Wolves limited the Broncos to 76 yards total offense. Ron Patterson rushed for 122 yards on 14 carries, while Mark Giles and Ray Norris scored TDs.
Sept. 15, 1973 — Roseburg shut down North Bend, whipping the Bulldogs 24-6 in a nonconference game at Finlay Field.
Ed Grosso finished with 167 yards rushing on 13 carries and Bob Dirksen chipped in 76 yards on 14 rushes, including a 1-yard TD, for the Tribe. Roy Geiger kicked a 22-yard field goal and Kelly Davidson caught a 7-yard scoring pass from Dave Driver.
Camas Valley pulled out a 14-8 victory over Powers in a Skyline 5 eight-man game in Camas Valley.
Jamie Bellando connected with Steve Weaver on a pair of scoring passes for the Hornets — 55 yards in the second quarter and 39 yards in the third period. Coach Bill Wehner singled out Tim Bellando and Chip Wafer for strong defensive games.
Don Moore rushed for 137 yards and two TDs to lead North Douglas to a 19-6 nonleague win at Harrisburg.
Gary Simpson caught a 19-yard scoring pass from Randy Booher for the Warriors. Kirby Nelson returned a punt 75 yards for a TD.
Ken Kent and Tom Prestianni did the offensive damage for Glendale in its 28-6 nonleague win over visiting Chiloquin.
Kent rushed for 130 yards on 17 carries and two TDs and Prestianni contributed 110 yards and two scores on 14 attempts.
Tony Harrington passed for 149 yards and one TD and rushed for 67 yards on 11 carries and two scores for Reedsport in a 35-13 thumping of Myrtle Point in a nonleague contest in Reedsport.
Terry Edge caught a 69-yard TD pass in the second quarter for the Brave.
Sept. 21, 1973 — Rob Cross caught a two-point conversion pass from Rob Mock in the third quarter and it turned out to be the difference in an 8-7 Skyline Conference victory over Rogue River in Sutherlin.
Mock and Cross connected on a 55-yard scoring pass in the third to set up the two-point conversion. The Chieftains drove to the Sutherlin 1 late in the contest, but missed a short field goal attempt.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Sept. 19, 1973 — South Umpqua's Jose Puente beat a talented field, finishing first over 2.25 miles in a six-team meet in Riddle.
Puente was timed in 12:12, a course record and 16 seconds ahead of runner-up Mike Mason of Canyonville Bible Academy. Bruce Nelson of Douglas was third (12:32). The Lancers were first in the team standings with 39 points.
Sept. 21, 1973 — Mark Bailey paced Roseburg to a win in a four-team meet in Ashland, clocking 13:28.
Rounding out the Indians' top five were Scott Surkamer (third, 13:32), Norm Jackson (fourth, 13:50), Bob Matthews (fifth, 13:51) and Lonnie Jasper (sixth, 13:54). Roseburg (19) easily finished in front of second-place Ashland (45).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Sept. 28, 1973 — Roseburg's Debbie Brundige cruised to victory in the girls' 1.9-mile race, clocking 10:02 in a Southern Oregon Conference dual meet with Crater at the Roseburg VA course.
Other scoring runners for the Tribe included Cindy Rogers (third, 11:39), Judy Loosley (fourth, 11:45), Sandy Orr (sixth, 12:27) and Laura Attaway (eighth, 13:49).
