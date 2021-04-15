BASEBALL
April 8, 1978 — Tim Holloway pitched a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts as Douglas defeated Pleasant Hill 2-0 in a Sky-Em League game in Pleasant Hill.
Holloway also led the Trojans at the plate, going 2-for-4. He knocked in the winning run in the sixth inning, hitting a double to score Harold LaFountaine.
April 12, 1978 — Roseburg swept Grants Pass in a Southern Oregon Conference doubleheader in Grants Pass, winning 7-3 and 6-3.
Steve Johnson went 2-for-4 with three RBIs at the plate for the Tribe in the opener, highlighted by a home run in the first inning. Paul Nevue, Craig Vohland, Dave Drews and Greg Keeler all finished with two hits. Dyke Beamer picked up the decision, allowing seven hits and one earned run over seven innings.
Vohland was 3-for-3 with two RBIs in the second game. Kevin Brooks was 2-for-3 with two runs. Frank Gielselman got the decision in relief, giving up three hits and one earned run with four strikeouts in four innings.
South Umpqua handed Sutherlin a 10-0 loss in five innings in a Sky-Em game in Tri City.
Chris Ingram stroked three hits and Bart Guthrie and Keith Blake had two apiece for the Lancers. Harvey Childress contributed a three-run double and Kevin Blake added a two-run homer in the first inning. Tom Juelke and Ingram combined for a two-hitter on the mound, fanning nine batters.
Dewayne Hutchinson tossed a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts as Yoncalla defeated Elkton 17-2 in six innings in a District 5 Northern Division game in Yoncalla.
Bruce Tucker went 3-for-4 with a double for the Eagles. Bill Shaw and Joe Withrow hit doubles to aid Yoncalla's 14-hit attack.
TRACK AND FIELD
April 12, 1978 — The Roseburg girls posted a 73-53 win over Sutherlin in a dual meet at Finlay Field.
Winning individual events for the Indians were Joan Herbage in the mile (5:41) and two mile (12:07), Diane Davidson in the 100 (12.0), Kerry Wood in the 100 hurdles (17.6), Michelle Randolph in the 220 (28.3), Cathi Sumerlin n the 880 (2:36.8), Robin Deal in the discus (98-2) and Susi Morago in the javelin (97-4 1/2).
The Bulldogs got wins from Pam Turner in the 440 (1:04.4), Terri Howe in the 200 hurdles (33.0), high jump (5-2) and long jump (16-9 3/4) and Kathy Mock in the shot put (34-3).
April 19, 1978 — The Roseburg boys ran away from Grants Pass in a dual meet at Finlay Field, winning 116-29.
Finishing first in their individual events were Craig Price in the mile (4:28.4), Al Sorenson in the 100 (10.8), Brian Fish in the 440 (53.2), long jump (20-3) and triple jump (40-1/2), Brett Agost in the 120 high hurdles (16.4), Joe Rubrecht in the 880 (1:59.7), Chester Pepple in the 220 (22.8), Mark Kelley in the 330 intermediate hurdles (41.9), Brent Seehawer in the discus (151-10), Mark Galusha in the shot put (51-8 1/2), Brian Wilson in the javelin (166-2) and Brian Donahoo in the pole vault (12-6).
GIRLS TENNIS
April 8, 1978 — Douglas swept all three doubles matches and defeated Marshfield 6-3 in a dual meet in Coos Bay.
Korrina Ledbetter won her singles match in straight sets and teamed with Tracy Peterson for a victory in doubles. Lynn Heard pulled out a win in three sets in singles and teamed with Heather Burns in doubles. Kennette Hull also posted a win in three sets in singles.
BOYS TENNIS
April 14, 1978 — The Oakland boys tennis team handed Sutherlin a 7-1 loss in a dual meet in Sutherlin.
The Oakers got wins from Roger Cochrum in No. 1 singles, Mike Allen in No. 2 singles, John Young in No. 3 singles, Guy Hakanson in No. 4 singles and Regan Garrison in No. 5 singles. The doubles teams of Cochrum-Garrison and Allen-Young were victorious.
