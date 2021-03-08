FOOTBALL
Sept. 14, 1986 — Douglas edged Glide 7-6 in a nonleague game in Winston, ending an 11-game losing streak dating back to 1984.
Denny Carter had a 76-yard touchdown run and Korey Winchell added the conversion kick for the Trojans in the first quarter. Chuck Oeleis got the Wildcats on the scoreboard with a 2-yard run early in the fourth quarter, but Bill Sumstine's PAT kick was blocked by John Bennett.
Douglas overcame 12 penalties for 93 yards and lost three fumbles. Oeleis finished with 97 yards rushing on 26 carries.
Roseburg compiled 468 yards of total offense and defeated Klamath Union 41-19 in a Southern Oregon Conference game at Finlay Field.
The Tribe outscored the Pelicans 20-0 in the second half after leading by two at halftime. Roseburg intercepted six passes, including a school record four by Chris Thomason. Todd Doughton was the top rusher with 130 yards on 22 carries and scored one touchdown.
Selmar Hutchins contributed 31 yards rushing with scoring runs of 1 and 2 yards, and caught a 25-yard TD pass from Aric Fromdahl. Jerry Drury ran for 34 yards and one TD.
David Hubbard shined on both sides of the ball and led Elkton to a 34-16 Skyline-7 League eight-man victory over Powers at Saladen Field.
Hubbard made 24 tackles on defense (14 unassisted) and also recovered a fumble. He rushed for 144 yards on 19 carries with one TD and caught a 37-yard scoring pass. Darin Evans contributed 122 yards rushing on 19 attempts.
Travis Hunt rushed for 183 yards on 14 carries and scored three touchdowns as Camas Valley whipped Days Creek 38-8 in a Sky-7 eight-man game in Days Creek.
Sean Schweitzer had an 11-yard scoring run and passed for one TD for the Hornets. Brian Jenks had the lone TD for the Wolves with a 1-yard run in the first quarter.
VOLLEYBALL
Sept. 17, 1986 — Roseburg handed North Medford a 15-2, 15-3 Southern Oregon loss at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Kim Manning had six blocks and Staci Briley contributed three service aces for the Indians. Michelle Droscher chipped in three kills, while Kendra Buell added two kills. Roseburg coach Nora Eaton noted her team's passing was 100 percent.
Christine Manning had 11 kills and three aces for Glide in its 11-15, 15-12, 15-9 Sky-Em League win at Junction City.
Bobbi Jo Collins had 19 service points for the Wildcats.
Elkton handled Umpqua Valley Christian 15-3, 15-2 in a Skyline-7 match at Grimsrud Gym.
Vicki Hall had five kills and Terri Zosel contributed three assists and eight aces for the Elks.
BOYS SOCCER
Sept. 14, 1986 — Edwardo Gonzales scored two goals and T.D. Woodruff scored one as South Umpqua picked up a 3-2 nonleague win over Cascade Christian in Medford.
S.U. freshman goalkeeper Chris Canty made 16 saves.
Sept. 17, 1986 — David Harris scored four goals and Douglas beat Rogue River 6-2 in a Skyline Conference game at Winston Junior High School.
Troy Neilsen and Eric Bunn also scored for the Trojans.
North Bend scored first, but Roseburg answered with the next three goals en route to a 3-1 nonleague win at Fir Grove Field.
Julio LaGuardia, Tad Ouellette and Joe Michel scored for the Tribe. Ouelette's goal, coming in the 32nd minute, came from 50 yards out and was called an "unbelievable shot" by coach Mike Gould.
CROSS COUNTRY
Sept. 17, 1986 — Aaron Howard, Derek Hayden and Kerry Suek went 1-2-3 for the Roseburg boys, who won a five-way meet near Fernridge Dam.
Howard covered the 4,000-meter course in 12 minutes, 9 seconds, followed by Hayden (12:19) and Suek (12:25). Brent Goodman (10th, 12:46) and Wynston Alberts (21st, 13:28) were the other scoring runners for the Tribe, which scored 37 points.
On the girls' side, Roseburg's Hilary Simmons won the 3,000-meter race in 10:26. Other Roseburg scorers were Callie Calhoun (fourth, 10:55), Marlys Newey (seventh, 11:11), Mary Anderson (eighth, 11:20) and Nicki Simmons (11th, 11:31).
The Indians finished first in the team standings with 31 points.
Oakland sophomore Todd Baird won the individual title in the North Douglas Invitational in Drain, clocking 19:16 over 5,000.
Guy Wallman of Oakland was second (19:19) and Tom Ward of North Douglas took third (19:35). The Warriors won the team title with 45 points.
In the girls' 3,000, Sunday Cline of Glendale placed third (15:26). Jennifer Harman of Oakland was fifth (16:15).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.