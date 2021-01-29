BOYS BASKETBALL
Feb. 16, 1988 — Marty Pendergraft finished with 29 points, 13 rebounds and five assists as Elkton defeated Powers 63-59 in double overtime in a Skyline Seven League Northern Division tie-breaking game at Douglas High School in Winston.
Pendergraft converted a pair of free throws with three seconds left in the second extra session to ice the victory. Justin Anspach added 17 points and Chris Cline scored nine for the Elks.
Feb. 17, 1988 — Toby Rickard drove for a layup with eight seconds left, then stole the ball with three ticks remaining to give Camas Valley a 47-45 win over Powers in a Skyline Northern Division playoff contest at North Bend High School.
Rickard matched his season high with 20 points. Travis Hunt had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds and Dan Solomon chipped in 10 points for the Hornets.
Bid Van Loon hit four 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead Yoncalla to an 88-50 whipping of Glendale in a Big Fir League game in Glendale.
Brian St. Clair and Steve Lancaster each netted 18 points for the Eagles. Dennis Tennison posted a double-double for the Pirates with 16 points and 14 rebounds, while freshman Tony Pires contributed 11 points.
Jason Dickover had 21 points and 11 rebounds as Douglas handed Siuslaw a 77-65 loss in a Far West League game in Florence.
Rob Donnelly contributed 14 points with four treys and dished out seven assists for the Trojans. James Bennett scored 14 points.
Feb. 21, 1988 — Senior guard J.R. Adams hit an 8-foot jump shot with two seconds left, giving unbeaten and No. 2 Sutherlin a 53-51 Sky-Em win over Marist in Eugene.
Jeff Clark had a double-double for the Bulldogs with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Adams finished with 15 points and Mike Olson added 12 points and four steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Feb. 17, 1988 — Sophia Alexander led three players in double figures with 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help Roseburg to a 62-43 Southern Oregon Conference victory over Hidden Valley in Murphy.
Carrie Stritenberg had 14 points and Danielle Standley added 12 points and five assists for the Tribe. J.J. Cooper also made five assists.
Glide fended off a fourth quarter rally by Pleasant Hill to take a 35-32 win in a Sky-Em League contest in Pleasant Hill.
Stacey Lund scored 14 points, freshman Cindy Gulick had nine points and Michele Baldwin eight for the Wildcats.
Feb. 19, 1988 — Taffy Watson scored 10 of her game-high 25 points in the first quarter and North Douglas handled Glendale 70-34 in a Big Fir game in Drain.
Becky Shaw scored 14 points and Dani Baker made 11 steals for the Warriors. Debbie David had 11 points for the Pirates.
Kellie Cox scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in Yoncalla's 57-52 Big Fir win over Riddle in Riddle.
Peggy Williams and Teresa Simpson each scored 11 for the Irish.
Feb. 21, 1988 — Jessica Reynolds had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Oakland coasted to a 51-20 Big Fir win over Pacific in Port Orford.
Diane Wickhorst chipped in 12 points and four steals for the Oakers.
SWIMMING
Feb. 21, 1988 — Roseburg sent six girls to the Class AAA State Championships at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham.
Senior Gina Meyer, juniors Christy Tanner and Mary Johnson, sophomore Lori Tanner and freshmen Andrea Brutke and Sue Johnson represented the Indians. Christy Tanner was an alternate.
Mary Johnson placed third in the 100 freestyle, re-setting her school record with a time of 54.51 seconds. Sue Johnson finished eighth in the 50 free (25.4). Roseburg was 18th in the team standings with 22.5 points.
WRESTLING
Feb. 19, 1988 — Glide posted four falls and rolled to a 54-15 win over Pleasant Hill in a Sky-Em League dual in Pleasant Hill.
The Wildcats got pins from Todd Watkins at 98 pounds, Donny Merlino at 123, Jeff Thompson at 148 and Kirk Delva at 178. Jeremy Devault (130) and Kevin Brockelmeyer (136) had technical falls, and Terry Damewood (106) and Ben Fozo (141) won by decision.
Feb. 21, 1988 — Zac Barajas (98) won an individual title and Riddle finished second behind Lowell in the team race at the District 3A Championships in Lowell.
Glendale's Josh Forrester (130) and Jason Forrester (178) also won their weight classes. Other state qualifiers were Donavan Carson (98) and Eric Creech (157) of Riddle, John Gallego (123), Mike Gallego (136), Lenny Smith (148) and Butch Kamps (191) of Glendale, Todd Tinnes (130) of North Douglas and Drew Fairbairn (178) of Oakland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.