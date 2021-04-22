TRACK & FIELD
May 3, 1992 — Tonia Roth won the three throwing events with impressive marks, leading the Roseburg girls in the non-scoring Spartan Challenge meet at Corvallis High School.
Roth finished first in the shot put (39-9, meet record), discus (135-8, meet record) and javelin (164-4, school and meet record). She entered the meet with the nation's top girls high school javelin throw.
Misha Looney set a PR in winning the 100 meters (12.2), and added victories in the 200 (25.6), long jump (17-4, meet record) and triple jump (35-11). Nicole Barrote won the 400 (1:01.0).
Darrell Bushnell shined for the RHS boys, winning the 110 hurdles (14.8, tying the meet record) and 300 hurdles (40.8). Roseburg's other winners included Jeremy Hardage in the long jump (20-6 1/4), Richard Vance in the triple jump (42-2), and Craig Firkins set PRs in the 1,500 (4:14.7) and 800 (2:05.2).
Scott Dye of Riddle set meet records in the shot put and discus at the State of Jefferson Invitational in Ashland.
Dye had a best of 53-11 1/2 in the shot and threw the discus 160-5. Oakland's Andy Leatherwood was second in both events — 43-9 3/4 in the shot and 138-8 in the discus.
Beth Cline and Paul Pappas of Glendale turned in some strong performances at the Grants Pass Rotary Invitational.
Cline finished second in the girls 1,500 (4:58.60) and 3,000 (11:22.83). Pappas took second in the pole vault (14-0) and placed third in the 110 hurdles (15.81). Iris Cripps of Glendale was the runner-up in the girls 800 (2:24.06) and Matt Knight of Canyonville Bible Academy finished second in the 3,000 (9:09.07).
BASEBALL
May 3, 1992 — Todd Carson had a big day at the plate, going 7-for-10 with four doubles and six RBIs as Oakland swept a Big Fir doubleheader from Pacific, 27-1 and 15-12, in Port Orford.
Zack Wallace went 4-for-6 with a three-run homer, Josh Spencer hit a grand slam and Darren Davis was 3-for-5 for the Oakers in the first game. Davis also pitched a one-hitter with nine strikeouts.
Carson was 4-for-5 with two doubles in the second game.
South Umpqua swept a Skyline Conference twin bill from Illinois Valley, winning 13-2 and 9-4 in Cave Junction.
Dan Gray picked up the decision in the opener, scattering 10 hits with six strikeouts and no walks. Tyson Vermillion doubled and singled and knocked in two runs and Chris DeWald contributed a two-run single.
Cam O'Connor went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs in the nightcap. Joey Mueller doubled twice and had three RBIs and earned the decision in relief.
Kevin Shafer tossed a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and Douglas defeated Siuslaw 9-1 in a Far West League game in Florence.
Brian Digby had two hits (including a triple) and two RBIs and Justin Henderson chipped in two hits, two RBIs and two runs for the league-leading Trojans.
May 8, 1992 — Scott Filley ripped a three-run homer in the first inning and Roseburg went on to hand South Umpqua a 13-5 loss in a nonleague contest at Legion Memorial Field.
Jason Woodral went 2-for-3 with a double, four runs and two RBIs for the Indians. Scott Blevens was 3-for-4 and Jaredy Peters went 3-for-5 with a triple for the Lancers.
SOFTBALL
May 3, 1992 — Riddle swept Glendale in a Big Fir League doubleheader, winning 12-2 and 16-5. The first game went five innings and the second game was stopped after six.
Amy McNeil — competing with a broken ankle — pitched both victories for the Irish, allowing nine hits and striking out 18 batters in 11 innings. Julie Priest had two hits and Jennifer Smith added a three-run triple in the first game. Nicole Powell stroked two doubles in the nightcap.
Holly George led South Umpqua to a sweep of Illinois Valley in a Skyline doubleheader, 9-8 and 6-1, in Tri City.
George went 7-for-9 on the day. Kelli Muir had four hits in nine at-bats overall and pitched a three-hitter in the second game.
GOLF
May 5, 1992 — Casey Baylis of Roseburg finished fourth individually in the Southern Oregon Conference girls district championships at Reames Country Club in Klamath Falls with an 18-hole score of 95, earning a berth in the state tournament.
The Indians finished second behind Grants Pass in the team standings with a score of 445. Also competing for Roseburg were Amy Montano (98), Traci Day (121) and April Scott (131).
TENNIS
May 8, 1992 — The Roseburg boys dropped a 5-4 decision to North Medford in a Southern Oregon Conference dual meet in Medford.
The Tribe got wins from Ben Grieb, Eric Wilcox and Davin Tryon in singles. The doubles team of Brian Psiropoulos and Ryan Buschert was also victorious.
Courtney and Lindsey Woodruff each won their singles matches, then teamed up for a doubles victory in Roseburg's 7-2 win over North Medford at Hoffman Tennis Center.
Other singles winners for the Indians included Helga Bettis and Jennifer Hebard. The duo of Sairah Ahmed and Sabrina Sargent won in doubles, as did Kerri Buono and Sara Sloan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.