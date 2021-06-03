WRESTLING
March 3, 1996 — Glide's Doug Singleton captured the 112-pound title in the Class 3A state wrestling tournament at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.
Singleton posted a 6-0 decision over Phoenix's Joe Aguirre in the title match, finishing the season with a 36-3 record.
South Umpqua had two state runner-ups: Ricky Cole dropped a 7-3 decision to Nathan Rice of Sweet Home at 215 and Waylon Bowers lost 12-0 to Rob Buxton of Yamhill-Carlton at 142. Rusty Cobb of Sutherlin finished second, losing 10-4 to Dominic Fredrickson of Gladstone at 185.
Shane Williams of S.U. (160) and Shawn Holgate of Sutherlin (172) both placed fourth. Finishing fifth were Phillip Lopez of Reedsport (126) and Kyle Taylor of Glide (151), while Chad Hall of Sutherlin (heavyweight) was sixth.
The Lancers finished seventh in the team standings with 59 points. Glide tied Tillamook for ninth with 48 points.
March 10, 1996 — Roseburg's Dusty Prowell (106) and Chris Gibson (215) both posted top five finishes in the 4A state tournament at the University of Portland's Chiles Center.
Prowell scored a 3-1 decision over Aaron Muhs of Hermiston in the third-place match. Gibson placed fifth by defeating Newberg's Mike Fields 6-1.
The Indians scored 43 points in the tournament, won by La Grande with 160 1/2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
March 3, 1996 — Clayton Schofield and Thye Schuyler each scored 22 points and Riddle defeated Chiloquin 84-81 in overtime in the Class 2A Region C Tournament No. 2 game at Umpqua Community College.
Brian Hood added 14 points for the Irish.
March 6, 1996 — Sutherlin earned the Sky-Em League's No. 1 berth to the 3A state tournament with a 41-37 victory over Junction City at the Dog Pound.
The Bulldogs overcame a 28-point performance from Junction City guard Ty Rothenberger, who hit four 3-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds.
Tim Clark posted a double-double for Sutherlin with 18 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots. Kyle Crane and Alex Cortez both contributed eight points.
Senior guard Steve Butler and sophomore center Matt Brown were both first-team all-Southern Oregon Conference selections for Roseburg.
Butler, who missed eight weeks with a strained ligament in his foot, averaged 16 points a game and shot 50% from 3-point range. He was also named to the SOC's All-Defensive Team.
Brown averaged 18.3 points and shot 61% from the field. He scored 30 or more points four times.
Roseburg junior forward Roger Melnik received honorable mention.
March 10, 1996 — Yoncalla senior Mike Williams was voted Player of the Year in the Big Fir League and Terry Duncan of Yoncalla was Coach of the Year.
Other first-team selections included senior Ryan Alsup of North Douglas, junior Clayton Schofield of Riddle, junior Sean Linder of Glendale and junior Martin Maurer of Cascade Christian.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
March 14, 1996 — Senior Jamie Durick and sophomore Karine Rutledge of Umpqua Valley Christian were both selected to the Skyline League all-league first team.
They were joined on the first team by senior Jolene Badgley and junior Yolanda Moore of Days Creek and senior Jenny Mowe of Powers. Mowe, a 6-5 All-American center, went on to play at the University of Oregon.
