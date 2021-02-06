BOYS BASKETBALL
Feb. 19, 1999 — Sutherlin shot poorly from the field, but used seven free throws in the fourth quarter to defeat Elmira 52-48 in a Sky-Em League game at the Dog Pound.
Brett Crane led the Bulldogs with 16 points. Colby Drake added a double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.
Feb. 21, 1999 — Days Creek qualified for the Class 1A state tournament with a 72-39 rout of Butte Falls in the Skyline League tourney in Central Point.
Jason Dunn scored 22 points, Jim Stever had 19 and Joey Sands added 10 for the Wolves.
Brandon Standridge poured in 28 points and Dale Story added 25 as Riddle handed North Douglas a 74-64 Big Fir loss in Drain.
Mike Brown contributed 10 points for the Irish, who trailed by nine at intermission. Russell Flury scored 29 points and Bryce Wertz had 15 for the Warriors, who also got 11 rebounds from Jesse Hurley.
Feb. 24, 1999 — Dustin Michalek led three Roseburg players in double figures with 15 points and the Indians routed South Medford 65-44 in a Southern Oregon Conference game at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Pat Anderson and Kevin Linderman each had 11 points for the Tribe. Anderson grabbed eight rebounds and Joe Gonzales chipped in eight points and five assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Feb. 21, 1999 — Jennifer Bell scored 24 points, including four 3-pointers, to pace Douglas past Brookings 56-32 in a Far West League game in Winston.
Kristi Martin chipped in seven points and strong defensive play, according to Trojans coach Bob Feasel.
Liz Bresnan posted a triple-double as Glendale whipped North Douglas 61-40 in a Big Fir League game in Glendale.
Bresnan finished with 15 points, 12 steals and 10 assists. Amelia Lee scored a game-high 22 points and Sarah Maurer grabbed 11 rebounds for the Pirates. Erin Thomas led the Warriors with 13 points.
Umpqua Valley Christian advanced to the Class 1A state tournament with a 63-33 victory over North Lake in the Skyline League district tourney in Central Point.
Lindsey Heard had a double-double for the Monarchs with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Marcie Durick and Grace Hankins each contributed 11 points and Erin Heard scored 10. Durick grabbed 12 boards, while Jessica Corder chipped in five assists and six steals.
Mindy Gray netted 17 points and Elkton dominated Prospect 64-41 in the first round of the Skyline tourney. Gray got scoring help from Tiffany Morrison (15 points), Sarah Stark (14) and Jessica Thayer (10). Morrison and Thayer each pulled down nine rebounds.
SWIMMING
Feb. 21, 1999 — Paula Finlay led the Roseburg girls to fourth place in the Class 4A state meet at the Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis. Finlay set three individual school records and was part of a school-record relay team during the meet as the Indians scored 106 points.
The 200 freestyle relay of Finlay, Chelsea Nicholls, Stephanie Concannon and Megan Crouch finished second with a time of 1:39.65. The 200 medley relay of Crouch, Mari Embertson, Nicholls and Finlay took third (1:51.22).
Finlay finished third in the 100 free (53.16) and was fourth in the 200 free (1:53.47). Her prelim time in the 100 free (52.69) was a school record and she set a school record in the 200 free prelims (1:53.37). Crouch placed fourth in the 100 backstroke (59.05) and Embertson finished sixth in the 200 individual medley (2:12.49).
Nathan Ratliff finished second in the 100 butterfly (51.56) and was fifth in the 100 breaststroke with a school-record time (59.72) for the Roseburg boys.
WRESTLING
Feb. 28, 1999 — Chad Feely (112 pounds) and Derek Weaver (135) of Douglas and Clint Hatfield (heavyweight) of Glide settled for runner-up finishes in the Class 3A state tournament at Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Trampas Fields (152) of Douglas placed fourth. Finishing fifth were Kevin Weaver (135) and Morgan Peterman (160) of South Umpqua and Josh Vanderhoof (275) of Sutherlin. The Trojans finished seventh in the team standings with 65 points.
In the 2A/1A tournament, Yoncalla's Gabe Lemay (171) finished fourth. In the 6A tourney, Roseburg's Dustin Forrest (145) placed fourth.
