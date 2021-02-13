SWIMMING
Feb. 22, 2004 — Kathryn Thompson became the first Roseburg girl to win an individual state championship in the Class 4A meet at the Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis.
Thompson won the 100 backstroke with a time of 55.67 seconds and teammate Jennifer Saylor finished second (58.11). Thompson took second in the 200 individual medley (2:05.23).
The 200 medley relay team of Thompson, Cassie O'Neil, Saylor and Katherine O'Neil finished third (1:52.25). The 200 freestyle relay quartet of Saylor, Jessica Wafer, Katherine O'Neil and Thompson took third (1:39.88).
The RHS girls were fourth in the team standings with 101 points. McMinnville (166) captured the title.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Feb. 18, 2004 — Glide wrapped up at least a share of the Far West League title with a 49-40 win over Sutherlin at the Dog Pound.
Melissa Marek-Farris led the Wildcats with 14 points, while Amy Croll and Crystal Wall each scored 11. Wall also pulled down nine rebounds. Melissa Hedquist had a double-double for the Bulldogs with 10 points and 13 boards.
Krista Wooley poured in 32 points as Reedsport defeated Yoncalla 60-45 in a Big Fir League game in Reedsport.
Shauna Bryant scored 23 for the Eagles.
Grace Burt hit three 3-pointers and scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Umpqua Valley Christian past Elkton 47-40 at the Nut House in Oakland to earn a berth in the Skyline League district tournament.
Sarah Carpenter added 12 points for the Monarchs. Andrea Rose had 18 points with three treys for the Elks.
Feb. 20, 2004 — Roseburg ended its season with a 48-43 Southern Oregon Conference loss to Crater in Central Point.
Corynn Jorgensen paced the Indians with 15 points. Katie Fuller posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Feb. 22, 2004 — Trinity Gibbons scored 17 points and Riddle downed St. Mary's 50-34 in a Big Fir game in Medford.
Ashley Anderson chipped in 12 points and Joelle Riekeman 11 for the Irish.
Kate Ludwig scored 21 points and Days Creek earned the Skyline League's top seed for the Class 1A playoffs with a 62-44 victory over Butte Falls in Tri City.
Amy Moore contributed 16 points and Jamie Dunn scored 10 for the Wolves.
WRESTLING
Feb. 22, 2004 — Roseburg's Trevor Lofstedt won his second consecutive championship in the Class 4A state tournament at Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Lofstedt captured the 112-pound title with a 6-4 decision over Bee Yang of Centennial to finish 35-1 on the season. Isaac Hebert finished second at 145, Kevin Beavers placed third at 119, while Seth Thomas (160) and Austin Shoptaw (171) both finished fifth.
The Indians took third in the team standings with 133.5 points, trailing Crater (165.5) and West Linn (140).
In the 2A/1A state tournament, Riddle's Roland Chambers won the 145-pound crown with a 6-5 decision over top-seeded Brian Sills of Culver. Chris Mahavong (119) of Glendale finished second.
In the 3A tournament, Glide's Mike Deconti (152) finished fourth.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Feb. 18, 2004 — Ernest Garrett scored 22 points and Mike Jorgensen had 13 and Oakland defeated North Douglas 58-44 in a Big League game in Drain.
Blake Andes led the Warriors with 11 points.
Feb. 22, 2004 — Roseburg whipped Crater 66-38 on senior night in a Southern Oregon Conference contest at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Seth Bauman notched a double-double for the Tribe with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Ben Malone and Kevan Gerretsen each scored 11 points.
Mickey Reed scored 24 points and Sutherlin beat North Bend 60-54 in a Far West League game at the Dog Pound.
Justin Parnell and Zach Bailey each added 14 points for the Bulldogs.
Brett Swett scored 27 points and Riddle picked up a 70-63 win over Chiloquin in a Southern Cascade League contest in Riddle.
Dustin Johnson had 15 points for the Irish.
Umpqua Valley Christian guaranteed itself a home game in the 1A playoffs with a 56-43 win over Butte Falls in the Skyline district tournament in Tri City.
Casey Camp had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Monarchs. Scott Goebel contributed 12 points and seven boards.
