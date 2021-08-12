FOOTBALL
Sept. 10, 2006 — Six different players scored touchdowns as Roseburg thumped South Salem 41-16 in its nonconference season opener at Finlay Field.
Adam Brink carried the ball 14 times for 75 yards, highlighted by a 20-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Brad Lint completed 12 of 15 passes for 159 yards and one TD. Bo Jackson made four receptions for 59 yards, including an 11-yard scoring pass from Jake Johnson in the second period.
John Tommasini returned a punt 64 yards for a TD early in the contest. Also scoring for the Indians were John Forrester, Scott Allred and Phil Priest.
Quarterback Dane Gilman finished with 284 yards of total offense in Sutherlin's 39-13 season-opening victory over Pleasant Hill in Sutherlin.
The Bulldogs amassed 485 yards total offense, 350 coming on the ground. Gilman rushed for 149 yards on 15 carries and scored a pair of TDs and passed for 135 yards and a score. Gabe Anderson-Marquez contributed 94 yards rushing and one TD on 22 attempts.
Caleb Trowbridge caught a 36-yard TD pass, and Stephen Rockwell and Austin Elliott scored rushing TDs for Sutherlin. Lee Becker ran for 73 yards and Davey Farinash caught four passes for 66 yards.
Josh Ruble passed for 133 yards and one TD and rushed for 213 yards and three scores, leading Elkton to a 24-8 win over Crow in an eight-man game at Saladen Field.
Defensive end Chad White made six tackles for 42 yards in losses. Outside linebacker Mac Smith finished with a team-high 11 tackles.
Senior quarterback Nick Weaver ran for 162 yards on 15 carries and scored three TDs in Camas Valley's 32-20 Skyline League eight-man win at Prospect.
A broken leg later sidelined Weaver for the season. Kameron Wolfe had three receptions for 112 yards and two TDs. Having strong defensive games were Dennis Wolfe (13 tackles), Cody Kievit (12 tackles) and Ben Carter (seven tackles, two fumble recoveries).
Chad Hanson passed for four touchdowns and ran for another, and Riddle opened its season with a 34-20 win over St. Mary's at Spiegelberg Stadium.
Hanson was 8 of 13 passing for 187 yards. Brodie Goldbeck caught scoring passes of 30 and 1 yard and Sam Broggi hauled in TD strikes of 66 and 20 yards.
VOLLEYBALL
Sept. 6 — Roseburg opened its season with a 25-13, 25-23, 25-13 nonconference win over Springfield at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Sophomore Katelyn Powers finished with 14 kills — six coming in the opening set — for the Indians. Beth Fuller chipped in five kills and six blocks, Kristi Fallin contributed seven kills and Kalista Harrison added 28 assists and three service aces.
Tasha Bishop made 11 digs, while Anna Palotai and MacKenzie Lowen each had six digs.
Days Creek outlasted Glendale in a non-league match in Glendale, winning 25-12, 20-25, 9-25, 25-16, 15-12.
Jillian Butler had 11 kills and Stephanie Rogers chipped in nine for the Wolves. Erin Hemphill made 22 assists. Jenny Wolf served 10 straight points, including four aces, in the fourth set.
The Pirates got 12 kills from Gretchen Owens. Jenna Henry contributed eight kills, and Rori Lovemark and Zoe Brown combined for 14 assists.
Sept. 8 — South Umpqua swept Coquille on the road, prevailing 25-16, 26-24, 25-20.
Triana Crane led the Lancers with 12 kills and Katie Bumgarner had 27 assists. Brittany Bice made eight digs.
BOYS SOCCER
Sept. 8 — Roseburg and Lake Oswego battled to a 2-2 draw in a nonconference game at Finlay Field.
Tony Sanchez and Brady Sherriff both scored goals for the Tribe, and Taylor Martin assisted on both scores.
Pat Ridgely scored in the 68th minute and Glide handed Illinois Valley a 1-0 loss in a nonleague match in Glide.
Goalkeepers Dennis Franklin and Andre Basiliades combined for the shutout for the Wildcats.
Sutherlin rallied from a three-goal deficit and salvaged a 3-3 tie with Pleasant Hill in a nonleague match in Sutherlin.
Austin Atterbury, Kyle Dage and Stephen Clark all scored for the Bulldogs, who got nine saves from goalie Colton Baker.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sept. 14 — Julie Piper scored two goals and goalkeeper Ali Foster made 11 saves in Roseburg's 2-1 win over Thurston in a nonconference game at Fir Grove Field.
The Indians got strong defensive games from Kristen Dever, Michelle Beecroft, Caitlyn Goecke and TC Rahn.
CROSS COUNTRY
Sept. 10 — Oakland junior Alex Johnson finished first in the girls' race at the Oakland Invitational, covering the 3,000-meter course in 13 minutes, 20 seconds.
Tom McKay of Oakland placed sixth among the boys with a time of 11:17.
Mitch Lofstedt and Samantha Pettibone were Roseburg's top finishers in the Southwest Conference pre-district meet at Bear Creek Park in Medford.
Lofstedt placed 15th in the boys' race with a time of 18:06 over 5,000 meters. Pettibone finished 18th among the girls, clocking 21:49.
