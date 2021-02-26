FOOTBALL
Sept. 6, 2009 — Josh Weaver ran for 131 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns as Roseburg defeated Gresham 38-17 in a nonconference game at Finlay Field.
Derek Priestley caught four passes for 117 yards and a pair of scores for the Tribe, which amassed 357 yards total offense. Priestley scored on a 68-yard pass from Thaddeus Davis in the first quarter. Lucas Corder had a game-high nine tackles and contributed a 1-yard TD run in the third period. Davis was 6 of 9 passing for 150 yards and three TDs.
Jered Stoffal rushed for 218 yards on just eight carries and made five receptions for 88 yards to lead Douglas past Phoenix 49-41 in a wild nonleague game in Winston.
Stoffal had scoring runs of 71, 68 and 67 yards, and added TD receptions of 1 and 55 yards. Paul Polamalu passed for a career-high 321 yards and four TDs for the Trojans. Ricky Cortes, Sky Woods and David Guthrie combined for 12 catches, while Tyson Dahl led the defense with 11 tackles.
Sept. 13, 2009 — Landon Weimar ran for two touchdowns and passed for two scores in Glide's 39-24 victory at Glendale.
Drew Vickery caught a 22-yard TD pass and returned a punt 55 yards for a score for the Wildcats. Bresnan Williams scored two TDs for the Pirates.
VOLLEYBALL
Sept. 9, 2009 — Roseburg handed Ashland a loss in four sets, winning 26-24, 25-15, 15-25, 25-16 in Ashland.
Devan Belshe finished with 11 kills and Breanne Thomas added eight kills and eight digs for the Indians. Demi Belshe contributed six kills and three blocks and Lynsey Johnson had 31 assists and three aces.
Taylor Bond and Jessica Case combined for 15 kills and 20 digs and Douglas beat Glide 25-23, 25-12, 25-23 in Winston.
Janna Shigley had 16 assists, nine digs and two aces for the Trojans. The Wildcats got nine blocks from Kristy Russell, five kills from Allahna Hartwick and 14 assists from Jessica Strader.
Elkton downed Yoncalla 25-14, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21 in a nonleague match at Duncan Court in Yoncalla.
Hannah Parker finished with 10 kills, six blocks, seven aces and four digs for the Elks. Rachel Winslow and Christine Evoniuk both chipped in 14 assists and six kills. Hayley Reynolds had 10 kills for the Eagles.
Days Creek swept Glendale at home by scores of 25-17, 25-18, 25-15.
Olivia Golemon had seven kills and 17 digs for the Wolves. Rachel Walters contributed six kills. Larissa Minnick had five kills for the Pirates.
Sept. 11, 2009 — Sutherlin picked up a 25-12, 25-21, 17-25, 25-17 win over Phoenix in a nonleague match in Phoenix.
Kasse Freeman totaled 10 kills, three blocks and eight digs for the Bulldogs. Tessa Knight had six blocks and 18 digs, Danielle Hults chipped in 17 assists and 10 dogs and Mikayla Mendenhall added five kills and 12 digs.
Angel Lockwood had 11 digs and seven kills and South Umpqua prevailed over Rogue River in a five-set nonleague match in Rogue River. Set scores were 23-25, 28-26, 25-17, 7-25, 17-15.
Jenny Stevenson contributed six kills and 10 digs and Chelsea Langston had five kills and six blocks for the Lancers.
CROSS COUNTRY
Sept. 10, 2009 — The Roseburg cross country teams competed in the Churchill/Springfield Invitational at Lane Community College in Eugene, the boys finishing second behind South Eugene and the girls taking sixth.
Tim Harker placed third to pace the Indians in the boys 5,000-meter race, clocking 17:17. Drew Van Anrooy (fifth, 17:25) and Lewis Phillips (10th, 17:41) also finished in the top 10. Roseburg and South Eugene each scored 58 points in the team standings, but the Axe won the tiebreaker.
Bryanna Oelrich placed 14th in the girls race with a time of 22:32. Alex Bing (31st, 24:02) was the next Roseburg runner to cross the finish line.
Sept. 13, 2009 — Emily James of Douglas finished second in the 2-mile time trial in Cottage Grove, covering the course in 14:05.
Freshman Morgan Sizemore (fourth, 15:34) had a strong debut for the Trojans. The Douglas boys were led by Zeke James (third, 11:21) and Brad Ferner (fourth, 11:47).
GIRLS SOCCER
Sept. 13, 2009 — Hannah Russo had a goal and assist and Emma Krnacik added a goal as Roseburg beat Ashland 2-1 in Ashland.
Goalkeeper Ally Swanson made four saves for the Tribe.
BOYS SOCCER
Sept. 18, 2009 — Cody Martineau scored a hat trick and Sutherlin shut out Douglas 4-0 in a Far West League game at Winston Middle School.
Tim Mahoney scored the other goal for the Bulldogs.
