The Roseburg girls soccer team had three players receive second-team all-conference honors and the boys had one second-team selection in the recent Southwest Conference voting done by the coaches.
Senior goalkeeper Amy Carpenter, junior defender Hannah Heuberger and sophomore midfielder Kali Richards made the second team for the RHS girls and junior Trevor Baird was a second-team pick for the boys.
Receiving honorable mention for the Roseburg boys were juniors Tristan Villanueva and Heath King and sophomore Alex Villanueva.
Sophomore Alexis Cockerill-Gonzalez of Sheldon was named the Player of the Year for the girls, while junior Ariel de Dios Cruz was the Player of the Year for the boys.
Southwest Conference
Soccer All-Stars
BOYS
Player of the Year — Ariel de Dios, jr., Willamette.
Co-Goalkeepers of the Year — Tate Glock, jr., South Eugene; Fernando Ortiz, jr., North Medford.
Co-Coaches of the Year — Pete Peterson, South Eugene; Jason Burke, Willamette.
First Team
Ariel de Dios Cruz, jr., Willamette; Charlie Lacey, sr., South Eugene; Papa Yansane, sr., Willamette; Anders Davidson, sr., South Eugene; Cade Brandes, sr., Grants Pass; Matt Donovan, jr., North Medford; Pedro Gonzalez, sr., Grants Pass; Colson Rumrey, jr., North Medford; Emi Rojo, jr., Willamette; Roy Arroyo, soph., Willamette; Andrew Opperman, jr., South Medford; Eloy Saucedo, jr., South Medford. Goalkeepers — Tate Glock, jr., South Eugene; Fernando Ortiz, jr., North Medford.
Second Team
Antonio Barrero de la Puerta, sr., Grants Pass; Alistair Briggs, jr., Sheldon; Felix Valenzuela, jr., South Medford; Trevor Baird, jr., Roseburg; Hayden Galas, jr., South Eugene; Tyler Wade, sr., South Eugene; Koby Ibarra, jr., North Medford; Eli Brown, jr., Willamette; Cy Isabell, sr., Grants Pass. Goalkeeper — Noah Cox, sr., Willamette.
Honorable Mention
Warren Schwartz, sr., South Eugene; Tomas Serrano, soph., South Eugene; Trey Anderson, sr., Willamette; Porter Boersman, sr., Grants Pass; Greg Hildebrand, sr., North Medford; Alex Villanueva, soph., Roseburg; Heath King, jr., Roseburg; Israel Salinas, jr., Sheldon; Christian Ramirez, sr., Sheldon; Alex Rodriguez, sr., South Medford. Goalkeepers — Tristan Villanueva, jr., Roseburg; Osvaldo Canchola Garcia, fr., Sheldon.
GIRLS
Player of the Year — Alexis Cockerill-Gonzalez, soph., Sheldon.
Goalkeeper of the Year — Liya Brooks, sr., South Eugene.
Coach of the Year — Phil Larsen, Sheldon.
First Team
Alexis Cockerill-Gonzalez, soph., Sheldon; Mary Frances Sluga, sr., Sheldon; Olivia Boger, soph., North Medford; Tayler McKillop, sr., Sheldon; Brooke Fairbanks, jr., South Medford; Maddalena Benedetti, sr., Willamette; Brooke Anderson, jr., Grants Pass; Sarah Money, sr., South Eugene; Kendall Quinney, fr., Sheldon; Adriene Willis, sr., Willamette; Brycelin Endrikat, fr., North Medford. Goalkeeper — Liya Brooks, sr., South Eugene.
Second Team
Ella Miranda, sr., South Eugene; Hannah Heuberger, jr., Roseburg; Ava Markiewicz, fr., North Medford; Melia Markel, soph., Sheldon; Abigail Gripp, jr., Grants Pass; Claire Holcomb, jr., North Medford; Sydney Mills, jr., South Eugene; Tyler Hampson, soph., South Medford; Bella Driskell, soph., North Medford; Kali Richards, soph., Roseburg. Goakeepers — Addison Dye-Blondell, soph., Sheldon; Amy Carpenter, sr., Roseburg.
Honorable Mention
Annika Leighton, fr., Sheldon; Charlotte Vandercar, soph., Sheldon; Noelle Sherle, sr., Sheldon; Jordi Alftine, sr., North Medford; Avery Zahniser, soph., South Medford; Natalie Scheuneman, jr., South Medford; Makayla Christensen, sr., Willamette; Gracie Bridgens, sr., Willamette; Bryn Ziegler, soph., South Eugene; Jaydenn Gamboa, sr., Grants Pass. Goalkeepers Margaret Hamlin, sr., North Medford; Eve Lynx, sr., South Medford; Azjah Tocher, sr., Willamette.
