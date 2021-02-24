The excitement of high school athletics will be returning to sports fields around the Umpqua Basin next week, but there will be a missing component to the typically electric atmosphere: the fans.
State restrictions for counties at “extreme” or “high risk” levels prohibit schools from allowing fans to attend games, so every school around the county is planning out ways to bring the games to the fans.
Athletic directors at local schools say they plan to use YouTube, Facebook and the NFHS Network to stream live video coverage of soccer, football and other sports throughout the school year.
Coverage of Roseburg varsity football games will once again be provided by local sports radio station The Score (92.3 FM/1490 AM). Live streaming video will also be available for all Roseburg football home games on www.541radio.com.
The radio station is also planning to provide live streaming video on www.541radio.com for most of the Roseburg High JV and freshman home football games, as well as boys and girls home soccer games.
Sutherlin varsity football games can be heard on radio station i101 FM and online at www.541radio.com. Veteran broadcaster Dan Bain will again be calling games for the Bulldogs this season at home and away games.
South Umpqua football games can be heard this spring online at www.DouglasCountySportsOnline.com. Kenny Sherman, the voice of the Lancers, will call the action from Kent Wigle Stadium and on the road.
Some schools around the region have partnered with the NFHS Network and installed the Pixellot automated camera system to stream games online.
Oakland High School athletic director Jeff Clark said his school received the $5,000 camera for free after paying $3,000 for installation and signing a five-year contract with the NFHS Network.
The Oakers plan to stream football and cross country over the next couple of months and then basketball, track, volleyball and wrestling later in the school year.
Glide High School has also installed the Pixellot system in their gym and at the football field. They are working on plans to also stream sports in other venues on the school’s Facebook page.
While the NFHS Network provides a lot of services for a school, it will cost the viewer. A NFHS Network subscription costs $10.99 per month or $69.99 for a year and provides live and on-demand access to all videos, not just one school, on the platform.
Visit www.NFHSNetwork.com to subscribe and watch events for Glide and Oakland High School.
Other schools are using YouTube and Facebook as less expensive means for streaming their games.
Douglas High School is setting up a YouTube channel for its fans. Schools in the Skyline League, including Days Creek, Yoncalla, Elkton and Riddle, are planning to have a single Facebook page where schools in the league will live stream their games.
Elkton will also use the NFHS Network to stream volleyball and basketball.
Schools are working hard to make sure there are ways to keep their fans engaged as the student-athletes get back to playing.
Check www.NRToday.com in the coming days for a directory of direct links to broadcasts for local schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.