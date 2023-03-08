No surprise — North Douglas senior post Ray Gerrard was selected the Player of the Year in Class 1A Skyline League boys basketball.
Gerrard was one of three unanimous selections on the All-Skyline first team along with Elkton senior Cash Boe and Days Creek senior Keith Gaskell. The other county first-team pick was senior Logan Gant of North Douglas.
Gaskell was also honored as the Defensive Player of the Year and James Ellis of Days Creek was Coach of the Year.
Area players on the second team were senior Landon Kruzic of Days Creek, junior Cael Boe of Elkton, senior Keagan Mast of N.D., senior Ashton Hardy of Yoncalla and senior Kenny Wilson of Camas Valley.
GIRLS
North Douglas sophomore point guard Brooklyn Cyr, who helped the Warriors finish unbeaten in Skyline play, was voted the Player of the Year.
Joining Cyr on the first team were teammates Brooklyn Williams and Brooke McHaffie. Other county players honored were sophomore Kendyl Elias of Umpqua Valley Christian and senior Nichole Noffsinger of N.D.
Williams was named the Defensive Player of the Year and Jody Cyr of North Douglas was Coach of the Year.
Making the second team were senior Savannah Harkins of N.D., junior Riley Crume of Days Creek, junior Zoey Pappas of UVC, senior Avree Block of Elkton and sophomore Rowoen Plikat of C.V.
Skyline League
Basketball All-League
BOYS
Player of the Year — Ray Gerrard, sr., North Douglas.
Defensive Player of the Year — Keith Gaskell, sr., Days Creek.
Coach of the Year — James Ellis, Days Creek.
First Team
Cash Boe, sr., Elkton; Ray Gerrard, sr., North Douglas; Keith Gaskell, sr., Days Creek; Andreas Villanueva, sr., Myrtle Point; Logan Gant, sr., North Douglas; Jayden Smotherman, sr., New Hope Christian.
Second Team
Trace Edwards, sr., Myrtle Point; Landon Kruzic, sr., Days Creek; Cael Boe, jr., Elkton; Keagan Mast, sr., North Douglas; Howard Blanton, sr., Myrtle Point; Noah Grace, soph., New Hope Christian; Ashton Hardy, sr., Yoncalla; Kenny Wilson, sr., Camas Valley.
Honorable Mention
Jazon Ames, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Tucker Halstead, soph., Riddle; Gavyn Woody, soph., Elkton; Robert Martin, sr., Glendale; Kyle Zumhofe, sr., New Hope Christian; Wyatt Parker, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Charlie Shorb, jr., Powers; William Duncan, sr., North Douglas; Trevyn Luzier, sr., Elkton; Jayden Montgomery, soph., North Douglas; Jorden Palmer, sr., Riddle; Tucker Long, jr., Pacific; Logan Blackman, jr., Myrtle Point; Trenton Rabuck, sr., North Douglas; Daniel Grim, jr., New Hope Christian; Keegan Stufflebeam, soph., Days Creek; Andrew Allen, jr., Elkton; Leo Lopez, sr., Riddle.
All-Defensive Team
Keith Gaskell, sr., Days Creek; Logan Gant, sr., North Douglas; Cael Boe, jr., Elkton; Jayden Smotherman, sr., New Hope Christian; Trace Edwards, sr., Myrtle Point.
GIRLS
Player of the Year — Brooklyn Cyr, soph., North Douglas.
Defensive Player of the Year — Brooklyn Williams, sr., North Douglas.
Coach of the Year — Jody Cyr, North Douglas.
First Team
Brooklyn Cyr, soph., North Douglas; Ava Barnett, soph., New Hope Christian; Brooke McHaffie, jr., North Douglas; Grace Bradford, sr., Myrtle Point; Kendyl Elias, soph., Umpqua Valley Christian; Nichole Noffsinger, sr., Yoncalla; Brooklyn Williams, sr., North Douglas.
Second Team
Savannah Harkins, sr., North Douglas; Riley Crume, jr., Days Creek; Zoey Pappas, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Skylar Thompson, jr., Powers; Avree Block, sr., Elkton; Rowoen Plikat, soph., Camas Valley; Lexi McWilliam, sr., Myrtle Point.
Honorable Mention
Alli Hu, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Jordan Zumhofe, soph., New Hope Christian; Julie Amos, jr., Camas Valley; Angel Wilkins, sr., Elkton; Maddy Vaughn, jr., North Douglas; Graycie Rodgers, jr., North Douglas; Lauren Stallard, sr., Powers; Vienna Tornell, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Sammy Linton, sr., Riddle; Courtney Phillips, soph., Pacific.
All-Defensive Team
Brooklyn Williams, sr., North Douglas; Kendyl Elias, soph., Umpqua Valley Christian; Jordan Zumhofe, soph., New Hope Christian; Meleka Byle, sr., Elkton; Nichole Noffsinger, sr., Yoncalla.
