The regular season came to an end for the Roseburg High basketball teams against the North Medford Black Tornado on Saturday and the Southwest Conference season didn’t end on the positive note the Indians were hoping for.
North Medford’s Antonio Orozco set a school record for 3-point shots made in a single game and helped the Black Tornado blow away the Roseburg boys in an 82-53 win.
The junior made eight 3-pointers, including six in the second quarter, to finish with a game-high 28 points.
Orozco’s outburst in the second period helped North Medford (20-3, 8-2 SWC) stretch a five-point lead to 27 points by halftime. North’s scoring supremacy continued in the second half as the Black Tornado pulled ahead by as many as 40 points.
Danil Olson led Roseburg (7-16, 4-6) with 20 points.
Despite the outcome, the Roseburg boys are still headed to the postseason for the first time in three years. The Indians will play at top-seeded Tualatin (21-2 overall) Tuesday in the first round.
North Medford (8-15, 2-8) used a 19-0 run in the first half of the girls game to pull away from Roseburg (1-19, 0-10) in a 59-18 victory.
Roseburg took a 6-5 lead on a Jocelyn Muntifering jumper with about a minute remaining in the first quarter. The Indians wouldn’t score again for about seven minutes.
Muntifering scored eight points to lead Roseburg. North Medford freshman Caileigh Raines netted 11 points to lead the Black Tornado.
Neither team will be continuing on to the state playoffs.
Roseburg will graduate three seniors: Muntifering, Chelsea Miller and Michelle Rivera.
GIRLS
NORTH MEDFORD (54) — Caileigh Raines 11, Patel 6, Gallery, Hamlin 5, Stevens 8, Jackson, Richardson 6, McNamee, Boger 9, Lane 9, Harris. Totals 19 10-23 54.
ROSEBURG (18) — Jocelyn Muntifering 8, Murphy 6, Bowman 3, S. Muntifering 1, Smith, Klopfenstein, Bachmeier, Sikes, Miller. Totals 7 1-7 18.
N. Medford;10;16;16;12;—;54
Roseburg;6;5;5;2;—;18
3-Point Shots — N.M. 6 (Lane 3, Boger 1, Richardson 1). Rose. 3 (Murphy 2, Bowman 1). Total Fouls — N.M. 15, Rose. 17.
BOYS
NORTH MEDFORD (82) — Antonio Orozco 28, McLean 4, Klug 3, Ty. Neff 16, Tr. Neff 5, Plankenhorn, O’Neil, Young, Miller 18, Dyer 3, Goodrich 2, Dominguez 2. Totals 31 6-12 82.
ROSEBURG (53) — Danil Olson 20, Mendoza 2, Stedman, Wilder 9, Pike 2, Oja, Williams 5, Fullerton 3, Vredenburg 8, Cleary 2, Six 2, Lopez. Totals 20 6-10 53.
N. Medford;21;33;22;6;—;82
Roseburg;16;11;12;14;—;53
3-Point Shots — N.M. 14 (Orozco 8, Ty. Neff 3, Klug 1, Tr. Neff 1, Dominguez 1). Rose. 7 (Wilder 2, Olson 2, Williams 1, Fullerton 1, Vredenburg 1). Total Fouls — N.M. 12, Rose. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.