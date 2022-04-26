OAKLAND — Jeff Clark, the athletic director at Oakland High School, received the 2022 National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association State Award of Merit.

Clark, also the principal and boys basketball coach at Oakland, was given the award during the Oregon Athletic Directors Association (OADA) state conference held on April 11.

The annual award is provided by the NIAAA to an athletic administrator from each state for recognition of meritorious dedication to high school and middle school athletics.

Clark served on the Oregon School Activities Association executive board from 2015-21. He was voted the Class 3A/2A/1A AD of the Year in 2020.

