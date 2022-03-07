Oakland senior wing Baker Brooksby was a unanimous selection on the Central Valley Conference boys basketball all-league first team in voting done by the coaches.
Brooksby also was selected to the All-Defensive Team.
Oakland senior guard Ellie Witten was a first-team pick on the girls' side. She was named to the All-Defensive Team.
Witten, who was a second-team selection during the truncated 2021 spring season, averaged 10.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.7 blocked shots a game.
Junior wing Tiana Oberman was a second-team selection and junior Tia Picknell received honorable mention for the Oakland girls.
Senior guard Silas Strempel and freshman guard Joseph Fusco made honorable mention for the boys.
Conference MVPs went to Diego Aguilar of Jefferson and Maya Rowland of Central Linn.
CENTRAL VALLEY CONFERENCE
BASKETBALL ALL-LEAGUE
BOYS
MVP — Diego Aguilar, jr., Jefferson.
Coach of the Year — Jason Koehnke, Regis.
First Team
Baker Brooksby, sr., Oakland; Diego Aguilar, jr., Jefferson; Cole King, jr., East Linn Christian; Trent Bateman, sr., Monroe; Jace Aguilar, jr., Jefferson; Isaiah Koehnke, fr., Regis.
Second Team
Grant Goesch, sr., Regis; Nick Woods, sr., Regis; Elijah Stelly, sr., Jefferson; Bren Schneiter, jr., Central Linn; Ashton Sewell, sr., East Linn Christian; Ryan Rowland, jr., Central Linn.
Honorable Mention
Silas Strempel, sr., Oakland; Zach Wusstig, jr., Jefferson; Jamison Roach, soph., Oakridge; Devin King, sr., East Linn Christian; Joseph Fusco, fr., Oakland; Raymond Fassbender, sr., Lowell.
All-Defensive Team
Tanner Manning, sr., Regis; Ryan Rowland, jr., Central Linn; Ashton Sewell, sr., East Linn Christian; Baker Brooksby, sr., Oakland; Zach Wusstig, jr., Jefferson.
GIRLS
MVP — Maya Rowland, jr., Central Linn.
Coach of the Year — Wendi Farris, Central Linn.
First Team
Maya Rowland, jr., Central Linn; Ryleigh Nofziger, sr., Central Linn; Sadie Snyder, soph., Oakridge; Jade Snyder, soph., Oakridge; Laura Young, sr., Monroe; Ellie Witten, sr., Oakland.
Second Team
Whitley Stepp, sr., Regis; Ava Silbernagel, sr., Regis; Tiana Oberman, jr., Oakland; Gretchen Orton, fr., Jefferson; Bri Beauchamp, sr., Central Linn; Ashlei Ramirez, sr., Central Linn; Nicole Bruce, sr., Jefferson.
Honorable Mention
Priscilla Thurman, sr., Lowell; Moriah Jayne, sr., East Linn Christian; Tia Picknell, jr., Oakland; Gemma Rowland, jr., Central Linn; Emily Kunkel, jr., Jefferson.
All-Defensive Team
Ryleigh Nofziger, sr., Central Linn; Gemma Rowland, jr., Central Linn; Whitley Stepp, sr., Regis; Ellie Witten, sr. Oakland; Sadie Snyder, soph., Oakridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.