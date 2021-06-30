When it comes to athletics, Corbin Picknell has been Oakland High School’s Swiss Army knife.
A four-year varsity starter in football. Three varsity letters in baseball (Picknell’s junior year was lost by COVID-19). Two letters in basketball — one as a starter — playing behind a massive class in front of him for three seasons.
“He’s just a naturally gifted athlete,” said Ben Lane, head football and baseball coach for the Oakers. “Whatever sport, whatever season, he sticks out. Whether it’s the football field or the basketball court, he has great vision.”
Picknell’s efforts earned him The News-Review’s Male Prep Athlete of the Year honor.
Picknell turned in an MVP-worthy junior season on the football field, leading Oakland to the Class 2A state quarterfinals before a crushing loss to then-No. 1-ranked Kennedy. That season, he accounted for more than 2,100 all-purpose yards and 27 touchdowns, stepping in to play quarterback in the playoffs due to an injury.
“It’s a beautiful sight,” classmate and offensive lineman Ross Graves said in 2019 of seeing the back of Picknell’s No. 20 jersey in the open field. “There’s no better feeling than having him go off for 70 yards and chasing him down to celebrate with him.”
Being a three-sport athlete in Oregon was anything but easy this past winter and spring. Six weeks per season, very little practice time and even less transition time. But looking at Picknell, one wouldn’t have seen the stress.
After helping the Oakers go 3-1 during the football season — one game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols — Picknell swapped his helmet and pads for a cap and glove for baseball season. In Oakland’s second game, Picknell tossed a six-inning no-hitter against East Linn Christian.
During the spring/summer basketball season, Picknell finally got his chance to start, after playing his junior season on a roster which included 10 seniors. That season, he and then-sophomore Baker Brooksby were the seventh or eighth player coming off the bench.
This June, the Nut House was theirs.
“This year they both took a big step,” Oakland boys basketball coach Jeff Clark said. “The big part was having the opportunity.”
Brooksby, a junior, was named the Central Valley Conference’s Player of the Year. Picknell, who averaged 13 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals per game, was voted to the all-CVC first team as well as the league’s All-Defensive team.
Picknell is a quiet interview. He is quick to deflect credit to those around him, but those in his circle see his leadership in other ways.
“He’s a funny person when you get to know him, but you have to get past the wall he puts up,” Brooksby said. “He’s a really quiet person, pretty soft-spoken, but he pushes us hard in practice and his actions make us want to be better.”
“He’s a tough cookie. Very, very talented,” Lane said. “Very coachable. He wants to please. He’s not a vocal leader, but not everybody is. I love the kid to death. Always have.”
Picknell transferred to Oakland after his eighth grade year at Roseburg’s Jo Lane Middle School. He enjoyed the community feel of Oakland’s small-school environment.
“Small schools help you more,” Picknell said. “They make sure you’re taken care of. They look out for you.”
Being the vocal leader wasn’t in his makeup. But he made sure his teammates knew when it was time to go.
“I’ve never been the ‘get hyped, scream and yell’ guy,” Picknell said. “That’s not how I got myself ready to play. If I was ready, you were going to see it.”
That senior-laden Oakers basketball team of 2020 placed seventh at the Class 2A state tournament. The guys who had spent two years waiting their turn placed third in this year’s tournament.
“It’s crazy that we made it further with our group,” Picknell said. “We just played together, us five guys who came up through (junior varsity). The last two weeks of basketball, all of the teams that came in thinking they were going to blow us out. I love watching my teammates kill it.”
Clark said it took about halfway through the season for Picknell to assume that leadership role on the basketball court. But once he did, the Oakers began to click.
“Mid- to late-season, he embraced that leadership role,” Clark said. “I think I knew it was there, and I hoped it would happen, but just because you expect it doesn’t mean it’s going to happen.
“When he embraced it, that’s when we started playing at a high level.”
Picknell will go down as perhaps one of the most decorated athletes to don the blue and gold for the Oakers, joining his uncle David Henry, a star running back and three-time state wrestling champion.
“That’s the beauty of high school, is that kid could be in the fifth grade now,” Clark said. “Where’s the next Colton (Brownson), the next shooter like Triston Mask? You have to appreciate them because there might not be a next one.
“Corbin is an athlete that doesn’t come around all the time,” Clark said. “He’s an incredibly impactful player in three sports. If you take him off our team, the baseball team or the football team, they don’t have the success they have.”
Picknell said that while he’s ready to move on from high school, he’s not done athletically, and hopes to play football for George Fox College this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.