Oakland sophomore point guard Joseph Fusco was one of three unanimous selections on the Valley Coast Conference boys basketball all-league first team in voting done by the coaches.
Oakers sophomore post Gabe Williamson made the second team. Oakland's Jeff Clark was the Coach of the Year and senior guard Gianni Altman of Gold Beach was the Most Valuable Player.
Fusco scored 506 points on the season, averaging 18 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals per game. Williamson averaged 12 points and 9 rebounds and shot 52% from the field.
Receiving honorable mention were senior Cole Collins of Oakland and sophomore Alex Dukovich of Reedsport. Oakland junior James Baimbridge was named to the All-Defensive Team.
GIRLS
Oakland senior point guard Veronica Sigl was a first-team All-VCC selection and senior wing Kalyn Busciglio made the second team.
Sigl averaged 10.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.5 steals, and hit 30 3-point field goals on the season. She also made the All-Defensive Team. Busciglio averaged 10 points and 4.5 rebounds and led the Oakers with 38 3-pointers.
Receiving honorable mention was sophomore Ragen Murphey of Reedsport.
Senior Maya Rowland of Central Linn was the conference MVP and Wendi Farris of Central Linn was Coach of the Year.
Valley Coast Conference
Basketball All-League
BOYS
MVP — Gianni Altman, sr., Gold Beach.
Coach of the Year — Jeff Clark, Oakland.
First Team
Gianni Altman, sr., Gold Beach; Bren Schneiter, sr., Central Linn; Joseph Fusco, soph., Oakland; Daniel Polk, jr., Illinois Valley; Cole King, sr., East Linn Christian; Nate Young, jr., Monroe; Owen Brown, sr., Bandon; Jake Westerman, jr., Gold Beach.
Second Team
Elliot Nofziger, jr., East Linn Christian; Gabe Williamson, soph., Oakland; Chayse Beachy, sr., East Linn Christian; Dylan Middleton, sr., Gold Beach; Ryan Rowland, sr., Central Linn; Eli Freitag, jr., Bandon; Jaden Jalof, jr., Lowell; Brendyn Bruner, jr., Illinois Valley.
Honorable Mention
Garrett Hinds, sr., Toledo; Coen Schneiter, soph., Central Linn; Tanner Israel, jr., East Linn Christian; Cole Collins, sr., Oakland; Luke Crowson, sr., Monroe; Alex Dukovich, soph., Reedsport; Heath Nichol, sr., East Linn Christian; Nelson Wilstead, jr., Gold Beach; Brock Horning, sr., Monroe; Justin Gainer, jr., Waldport; Max Maher, soph., Oakridge.
All-Defensive Team
Chayse Beachy, sr., East Linn Christian; Jake Westerman, jr., Gold Beach; James Baimbridge, jr., Oakland; Owen Brown, sr., Bandon; Coen Schneiter, soph., Central Linn; Gianni Altman, sr., Gold Beach; Brock Horning, sr., Monroe; Heath Nichol, sr., East Linn Christian.
GIRLS
MVP — Maya Rowland, sr., Central Linn.
Coach of the Year — Wendi Farris, Central Linn.
First Team
Maya Rowland, sr., Central Linn; Gemma Rowland, sr., Central Linn; Sadie Snyder, jr., Oakridge; Makiah Vierck, jr., Bandon; Lainie Bateman, soph., Monroe; Olivia Thompson, jr., Bandon; Veronica Sigl, sr., Oakland; Jade Snyder, jr., Oakridge.
Second Team
Matilyn Richardson, jr., Monroe; Jayne Neal, fr., Central Linn; Josie Grunerud, soph., East Linn Christian; Elizabeth Stice, jr., Bandon; Addie Wolff, fr., Central Linn; Kalyn Busciglio, sr., Oakland; Gabby Perez, sr., Gold Beach; Lydia Plahn, sr., Lowell.
Honorable Mention
Rhian Hollister, jr., Central Linn; Bailey McManus, sr., Central Linn; Sarah Thompson, sr., Monroe; Emily Hull, sr., Monroe; Makenna Vierck, sr., Monroe; Katelyn Senn, jr., Bandon; Payshentz Herron, fr., Waldport; Kiana McNeil, fr., Waldport; Amerika Baszler, jr., Lowell; Brooklyn Garber, sr., East Linn Christian; Ragen Murphey, soph., Reedsport; Jadyn Grebisz, soph., Illinois Valley; Avery Tyler, sr., Toledo; Gabby Clifford, sr., Gold Beach.
All-Defensive Team
Gemma Rowland, sr., Central Linn; Sadie Snyder, jr., Oakridge; Veronica Sigl, sr., Oakland; Matilyn Richardson, jr., Monroe; Josie Grunerud, soph., East Linn Christian; Nyah Dimitruk, jr., Bandon; Jade Snyder, jr., Oakridge; Makenna Vierck, soph., Bandon.
