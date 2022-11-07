FOOTBALL
OSAA PLAYOFFS
Class 6A
Championship Bracket
Quarterfinals
Friday's Games
Sherwood at West Linn
Central Catholic at Jesuit
Mountainside at Tualatin
Lake Oswego at Sheldon
Columbia Cup Bracket
Quarterfinals
Friday's Games
Clackamas at Liberty
North Salem at Jefferson
Lakeridge at Oregon City
Sprague at Westview
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Friday's Games
Central at Summit
Dallas vs. Thurston, Cottage Grove H.S.
South Albany at Bend
Silverton at Wilsonville
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Friday's Games
Estacada at Henley, Mazama H.S., Klamath Falls
Gladstone at Tillamook
Pendleton/Nixyaawii at La Grande
Saturday's Game
Scappoose at Mazama
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Friday's Games
Vale at Kennedy, Silverton H.S.
Santiam Christian at Banks, Hare Field, Hillsboro
Dayton at South Umpqua, 7 p.m.
La Pine at Cascade Christian, Spiegelberg Stadium
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Saturday's Games
Umatilla at Oakland, Sutherlin H.S., 1 p.m.
Regis at Heppner
Gold Beach at Colton
Weston-McEwen/Griswold at Lowell
Class 1A 8-Man
Quarterfinals
Friday's Games
Perrydale at St. Paul, McMinnville Stadium
Myrtle Point at Crane
Adrian at Lost River
Cove at Powder Valley
Class 1A 6-Man
Semifinals
Saturday's Games
Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler at Powers
South Wasco County at Triangle Lake
VOLLEYBALL
STATE TOURNAMENTS
Saturday's Results
Class 6A
At Forest Grove High School
Championship
Sheldon def. Jesuit 3-1
Third Place
Nelson def. Westview 3-0
Fourth Place
Oregon City def. Roseburg 25-9, 25-21, 25-20
Class 5A
At Forest Grove H.S.
Championship
Crescent Valley def. Bend 3-0
Third Place
Wilsonville def. Crater 3-0
Fourth Place
West Albany def. South Albany 3-0
Class 4A
At Springfield H.S.
Championship
Marshfield def. Cascade 3-0
Third Place
Mazama def. Baker 3-1
Fourth Place
Crook County def. Henley 3-2
Class 3A
At Springfield H.S.
Championship
Valley Catholic def. Burns 3-0
Third Place
Sisters def. Siuslaw 3-0
Fourth Place
Horizon Christian (Tualatin) def. Santiam Christian 3-2
Class 2A
At Ridgeview H.S., Redmond
Championship
Salem Academy def. Monroe 3-2
Third Place
Culver def. Gaston 3-1
Fourth Place
Stanfield def. Oakland 25-18, 25-18, 25-21
Class 1A
At Ridgeview H.S.
Championship
Damascus Christian def. North Douglas 17-25, 27-25, 25-11, 25-15, 15-8
Third Place
St. Paul def. Rogue Valley Adventist 3-1
Fourth Place
Crane def. North Clackamas Christian 3-0
SOCCER
OSAA PLAYOFFS
BOYS
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Saturday's Results
Jesuit 3, Central Catholic 0
Gresham 1 South Eugene 0, OT
Aloha 2, Lincoln 0
Westview 2, Lakeridge 0, OT
Semifinals
Tuesday's Games
Gresham at Jesuit
Aloha at Westview
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Saturday's Results
Summit 3, Wilsonville 0
West Albany 2, Parkrose 1 (3-1 PK)
La Salle Prep 3, Centennial 2
McKay 2, Springfield 0
Semifinals
Tuesday's Games
West Albany at Summit
La Salle Prep at McKay
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Saturday's Results
North Marion 3, Stayton 2
Ontario 2, Newport 0
Phoenix 1, Hidden Valley 0, OT
Henley 6, Estacada 3
Semifinals
Tuesday's Games
North Marion at Ontario
Phoenix at Henley, Mazama H.S., Klamath Falls
Class 3A/2A/1A
Quarterfinals
Saturday's Results
Oregon Episcopal 5, Riverside 2
St. Mary's 3, Dayton 2
Riverdale 3, Delphian/Willamina 2 (4-2 PK)
McLoughlin 2, Catlin Gabel 1 (4-2 PK)
Semifinals
Tuesday's Games
St. Mary's at Oregon Episcopal
McLoughlin at Riverdale, Lewis & Clark College
GIRLS
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Saturday's Results
Jesuit 3, Cleveland 0
Tualatin 3, Sheldon 0
Lake Oswego 2, Sunset 1
West Linn 2, Lincoln 1
Semifinals
Tuesday's Games
Tualatin at Jesuit
Lake Oswego at West Linn
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Saturday's Results
Crescent Valley 2, Caldera 1
North Eugene/Triangle Lake 2, Ashland 0
Summit 2, La Salle Prep 1
Wilsonville 1, Thurston 0
Semifinals
Tuesday's Games
Crescent Valley at North Eugene/Triangle Lake
Wilsonville at Summit
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Saturday's Results
Marist Catholic 2, Philomath 0
North Marion 2, Scappoose 0
Gladstone 1, Newport 0
Hidden Valley 1, La Grande 0
Semifinals
Tuesday's Games
North Marion at Marist Catholic
Gladstone at Hidden Valley
Class 3A/2A/1A
Quarterfinals
Saturday's Results
Catlin Gabel 3, Corbett 0
Amity 1, Sisters 0 (4-2 PK)
North Valley 4, Sutherlin 3
Valley Catholic 7, Riverdale 2
Semifinals
Amity at Catlin Gabel
North Valley at Valley Catholic
