The News-Review

BASEBALL

Class 6A

First Round

Monday’s Games

Reynolds at Lakeridge

Westview at Grant

Grants Pass at Tualatin

Gresham at Sherwood

Tigard at McMinnville

Sheldon at Central Catholic

Sunset at Sprague

Glencoe at West Linn

Lincoln at South Medford

Bend at Canby

Ida B. Wells at Summit

Sandy at Mountainside

Century at Clackamas

Southridge at Roseburg, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Oswego at Mountain View

South Eugene at Jesuit

Class 3A

First Round

Wednesday’s Games

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa at Cascade Christian

Blanchet Catholic at Burns

Taft at Santiam Christian

La Pine at Brookings-Harbor

Vale at Yamhill-Carlton

Rainier at Pleasant Hill

St. Mary’s at Warrenton

Scio at South Umpqua, TBA

Class 2A/1A

First Round

Monday’s Games

Lakeview at Culver

North Douglas/Yoncalla at Neah-Kah Nie, 4:30 p.m.

East Linn Christian at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.

Bonanza at Heppner/Ione

Illinois Valley at Regis

Grant Union/Prairie City at Coquille

SOFTBALL

Class 6A

First Round

Monday’s Games

Grant at Tigard

Gresham at South Salem

Forest Grove at Jesuit

Roseburg at Newberg, 5 p.m.

Roosevelt at Sheldon

Lake Oswego at Sherwood

North Medford at Canby

Grants Pass at McNary

Reynolds at Oregon City

Lakeridge at Central Catholic

Southridge at Tualatin

West Linn at South Medford

Nelson at McMinnville

Barlow at Westview

Sprague at Mountainside

Franklin at Bend

Class 3A

First Round

Wednesday’s Games

Creswell at Yamhill-Carlton

Dayton at Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph

Warrenton at Harrisburg/Mohawk

Santiam Christian at Scio

Douglas at Burns, TBA

Blanchet Catholic at Pleasant Hill

Brookings-Harbor at Taft

Vale at South Umpqua, TBA

Class 2A/1A

First Round

Monday’s Games

Neah-Kah-Nie at Bandon

Rogue River at Monroe

Oakridge at Knappa

Coquille at Days Creek, 4 p.m.

Lost River at Weston-McEwen

Santiam at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.