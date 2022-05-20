OSAA baseball, softball playoff pairings The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email May 20, 2022 May 20, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The News-ReviewBASEBALLClass 6AFirst RoundMonday’s GamesReynolds at LakeridgeWestview at GrantGrants Pass at TualatinGresham at SherwoodTigard at McMinnvilleSheldon at Central CatholicSunset at SpragueGlencoe at West LinnLincoln at South MedfordBend at CanbyIda B. Wells at SummitSandy at MountainsideCentury at ClackamasSouthridge at Roseburg, 4:30 p.m.Lake Oswego at Mountain ViewSouth Eugene at JesuitClass 3AFirst RoundWednesday’s GamesJoseph/Enterprise/Wallowa at Cascade ChristianBlanchet Catholic at BurnsTaft at Santiam ChristianLa Pine at Brookings-HarborVale at Yamhill-CarltonRainier at Pleasant HillSt. Mary’s at WarrentonScio at South Umpqua, TBAClass 2A/1AFirst RoundMonday’s GamesLakeview at CulverNorth Douglas/Yoncalla at Neah-Kah Nie, 4:30 p.m.East Linn Christian at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.Bonanza at Heppner/IoneIllinois Valley at RegisGrant Union/Prairie City at Coquille SOFTBALLClass 6AFirst RoundMonday’s GamesGrant at TigardGresham at South SalemForest Grove at JesuitRoseburg at Newberg, 5 p.m.Roosevelt at SheldonLake Oswego at SherwoodNorth Medford at CanbyGrants Pass at McNaryReynolds at Oregon CityLakeridge at Central CatholicSouthridge at TualatinWest Linn at South MedfordNelson at McMinnvilleBarlow at WestviewSprague at MountainsideFranklin at BendClass 3AFirst RoundWednesday’s GamesCreswell at Yamhill-CarltonDayton at Enterprise/Wallowa/JosephWarrenton at Harrisburg/MohawkSantiam Christian at ScioDouglas at Burns, TBABlanchet Catholic at Pleasant HillBrookings-Harbor at TaftVale at South Umpqua, TBAClass 2A/1AFirst RoundMonday’s GamesNeah-Kah-Nie at BandonRogue River at MonroeOakridge at KnappaCoquille at Days Creek, 4 p.m.Lost River at Weston-McEwenSantiam at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Tags Medford Valley Linn Hydrography Christianity Douglas Tigard Santiam Sheldon Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Smucker Co., voluntarily recalls select store-prepared items containing peanut butter due to possible Salmonella contamination Roseburg boys 4x100 relay team finishes second; Dupper third in 6A 100
