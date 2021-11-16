OREGON PREPS

FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 6A Quarterfinals

Friday's Games

Jesuit (10-1) at Lake Oswego (10-1), 7 p.m.

Sherwood (7-4) vs. Central Catholic (12-0), Hillsboro Stadium, 7 p.m.

Summit (9-2) at Tualatin (10-1), 7 p.m.

Lakeridge (8-3) vs. West Linn (10-1), Pioneer Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

Class 5A Semifinals

Friday's Games

Thurston (9-0) vs. Wilsonville (11-0), McNary H.S., 7 p.m.

West Albany (10-1) vs. Silverton (10-1), McMinnville H.S., 7 p.m.

Class 4A Semifinals

Saturday's Games

Mazama (9-2) vs. Marshfield (13-0), Grants Pass H.S., noon

Marist Catholic (9-2) vs. Estacada (11-0), McMinnville H.S., 5 p.m.

Class 3A Semifinals

Saturday's Games

La Pine (7-3) vs. Siuslaw (10-0), Cottage Grove H.S., 1 p.m.

Vale (10-1) vs. South Umpqua (10-1), Caldera H.S., Bend, 10 a.m.

Class 2A Semifinals

Saturday's Games

Coquille (8-1) vs. Heppner (11-0), McMinnville H.S., noon

Lakeview (10-1) vs. Kennedy (10-1), Grants Pass H.S., 5 p.m.

Class 1A Semifinals

Saturday's Games

Lost River (10-1) vs. Adrian (11-0), Caldera H.S., Bend, 2 p.m.

St. Paul (10-1) vs. Powder Valley (10-1), 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Championship Games

Saturday's Results

BOYS

Class 6A

Summit 6, West Linn 0

Class 5A

La Salle Prep 5, Corvallis 0

Class 4A

Philomath 2, Henley 1 (5-3 PK)

Class 3A/2A/1A

Catlin Gabel 8, Dayton 1

GIRLS

Class 6A

Grant 4, Beaverton 3 (OT)

Class 5A

Wilsonville 4, La Salle Prep 2

Class 4A

Woodburn 1, Hidden Valley 0 (7-6 PK)

Class 3A/2A/1A

Catlin Gabel 1, Oregon Episcopal 0

