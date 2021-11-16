OREGON PREPS
FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 6A Quarterfinals
Friday's Games
Jesuit (10-1) at Lake Oswego (10-1), 7 p.m.
Sherwood (7-4) vs. Central Catholic (12-0), Hillsboro Stadium, 7 p.m.
Summit (9-2) at Tualatin (10-1), 7 p.m.
Lakeridge (8-3) vs. West Linn (10-1), Pioneer Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.
Class 5A Semifinals
Friday's Games
Thurston (9-0) vs. Wilsonville (11-0), McNary H.S., 7 p.m.
West Albany (10-1) vs. Silverton (10-1), McMinnville H.S., 7 p.m.
Class 4A Semifinals
Saturday's Games
Mazama (9-2) vs. Marshfield (13-0), Grants Pass H.S., noon
Marist Catholic (9-2) vs. Estacada (11-0), McMinnville H.S., 5 p.m.
Class 3A Semifinals
Saturday's Games
La Pine (7-3) vs. Siuslaw (10-0), Cottage Grove H.S., 1 p.m.
Vale (10-1) vs. South Umpqua (10-1), Caldera H.S., Bend, 10 a.m.
Class 2A Semifinals
Saturday's Games
Coquille (8-1) vs. Heppner (11-0), McMinnville H.S., noon
Lakeview (10-1) vs. Kennedy (10-1), Grants Pass H.S., 5 p.m.
Class 1A Semifinals
Saturday's Games
Lost River (10-1) vs. Adrian (11-0), Caldera H.S., Bend, 2 p.m.
St. Paul (10-1) vs. Powder Valley (10-1), 6 p.m.
SOCCER
Championship Games
Saturday's Results
BOYS
Class 6A
Summit 6, West Linn 0
Class 5A
La Salle Prep 5, Corvallis 0
Class 4A
Philomath 2, Henley 1 (5-3 PK)
Class 3A/2A/1A
Catlin Gabel 8, Dayton 1
GIRLS
Class 6A
Grant 4, Beaverton 3 (OT)
Class 5A
Wilsonville 4, La Salle Prep 2
Class 4A
Woodburn 1, Hidden Valley 0 (7-6 PK)
Class 3A/2A/1A
Catlin Gabel 1, Oregon Episcopal 0
